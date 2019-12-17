Wings Over the Rockies and the Jeppesen Aviation Foundation Join Forces

Captain Jeppesen was an aviation pioneer who made lasting contributions to aeronautical navigation and the safety of flight; everyone who travels by air is the beneficiary of his lifetime work. Captain Jeppesen's passion for flying and his dedication to safety serve as an inspirational model for young people as they explore career paths in aviation.

Going forward, the newly formed Wings Over the Rockies Captain Jeppesen Foundation will continue to raise funds and award numerous aviation scholarships and grants leading the creation of opportunities to advance aerospace education.

"We're very excited to be part of Wings Over the Rockies, since we share a common interest in encouraging young people to pursue aviation careers," said Sandy Stedman, president of the Wings Over the Rockies Captain Jeppesen Foundation. "This new partnership is particularly important in the face of the growing pilot shortage. This new arrangement will allow us to expand our scholarship activities for the next generation of aerospace leaders and to collaborate to preserve Captain Jeppesen's legacy."

"The Wings Over the Rockies Captain Jeppesen Foundation is a crucial next step in the evolution of Wings Over the Rockies and aviation education in Colorado," explained Wings Over the Rockies president and CEO, Maj Gen John Barry, USAF (Ret). "We are excited to be joining the Jeppesen Aviation Foundation to offer unprecedented opportunities in aerospace and to help the aviation and space industries prosper for decades to come."

For additional information on the foundation visit www.wingsmuseum.org/foundation.

About the Foundation:

The Wings Over the Rockies Captain Jeppesen Foundation is a Colorado-based non-profit organization committed to enabling aerospace educational opportunities to fulfill youthful dreams in the spirit of Captain Elrey B. Jeppesen.

SOURCE Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum