Wings Over the Rockies Announces Apollopalooza Schedule

DENVER, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver-based Wings Over the Rockies (Wings), is proud to announce the full schedule for Apollopalooza, a week-long celebration commemorating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 and the future of human space exploration.

Highlights of the robust schedule include appearances by Apollo 17 astronaut and moonwalker Sen. Harrison Schmitt, Gene Kranz (Apollo 11 flight director), Sue Bean and Barbara Cernan, Daniel Hicks (CEO of Spaceport America) and many more.

Hear from Gene Kranz, Apollo 11 Flight Director, and more. Photo credits to NASA. Moonwalker Harrison H. Schmitt will be in attendance to discuss his role in Apollo 17 and as one of the last remaining humans to have set on the moon. Photo credits to NASA.

Each day will feature an incredible lineup of content punctuated by a mid-day keynote. A few of the keynotes include Dr. Amanda Hendrix from the Planetary Science Institute and an Apollo-veterans panel discussion.

Youth activities include a community-friendly STEAM For All Festival that will be just $5 for adults and free for youth. Tables from space industry organizations, space-themed virtual reality, an interactive traveling exhibit, Be The Astronaut, and a special screening of the film Apollo 11.

"When Neil Armstrong uttered those famous words 'One small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind…,' a generation of young Americans had met the challenge given them by Presidents Kennedy and Eisenhower. Since that historic event, much has stayed the same. Constants have been humanity's hunger for the unknown, for expanding our reach for new homelands and freedoms, and for new understandings of our solar system and universe. Even as geopolitical challenges have grown, so has our sense of adventure and will to go above and beyond," stated, Apollo 17 astronaut and geologist Senator Harrison H. Schmitt. "Apollopalooza is a manifestation of the excitement and critical importance of the new ocean of space opened by the 450,000 men and women of Apollo. I am honored and privileged to be a part of Apollopalooza."

Apollopalooza will be held at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver, Colorado from July 13th – 20th, 2019.

For a full schedule, visit WingsMuseum.org/Apollo.

