Wings Over the Rockies Announces Opening Weekend For Exploration of Flight at Centennial Airport

The 19,000 square foot facility will provide visitors with a dynamic look at the world of aviation. Open to the public three days per week, guests will have access to interactive and educational exhibits, spaces to watch airplanes at the second busiest general aviation airport in the nation and even listen to chatter from Centennial tower.

Along with the robust array of interactive exhibits, the Blue Sky Gallery will include incredible opportunities to experience flight first-hand. Sit in the cockpit of pilot-quality Redbird simulators, interact with the latest industry tech and even experience flight itself through a partnership with Aspen Flying Club.

These experiences and more will be available on opening weekend and each weekend thereafter. The Gallery is open to the public each Friday and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Sunday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM, beginning July 21st. The hangar is located at 13005 Wings Way, Englewood, CO 80112.

The Boeing Blue Sky Aviation Gallery is phase one of Wings Over the Rockies Exploration of Flight, a unique-to-the-nation campus offering visitors incredible experiences and educational opportunities focused on aerospace.

For more information about the Blue Sky Gallery or Exploration of Flight visit ExplorationOfFlight.org or click here for turn-by-turn directions.

About Wings Over the Rockies:

Wings Over the Rockies is a Colorado-based non-profit organization dedicated to educating and inspiring all people about aviation and space endeavors of the past, present and future. By utilizing the Air & Space Museum in Denver's historic Lowry neighborhood to preserve the past and the Exploration of Flight Center at Centennial Airport to focus on the present and future, Wings strives to encourage the future aerospace leaders of tomorrow. For more information about Wings Over the Rockies please visit WingsMuseum.org or ExplorationOfFlight.org.

