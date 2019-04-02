Wings Over the Rockies Secures TV Show on Rocky Mountain PBS

Each 30-minute episode of Behind the Wings begins at a Wings Over the Rockies location with an in-depth look at an iconic aircraft or artifact before transporting viewers to exclusive locations around the country. Get a private tour of Cessna Manufacturing in Independence, Kansas, chat with pilots on the flight line of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, crawl around the second oldest B-52 Stratofortress in the world and so much more.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Behind the Wings into the homes of thousands of Coloradans," stated Behind the Wings creator and Wings' Director of Marketing, Ben Theune. "The partnership with Rocky Mountain PBS is a perfect example of Colorado non-profits working together to educate and inspire the next generation."

"Wings Over the Rockies has special access to so many aviation stories and is the perfect organization to put together this series," said Julie Speer Jackson, Vice President of Culture Content at Rocky Mountain PBS. "We are thrilled to be their broadcast partner. Our statewide audience loves history and learning new things. I'm so excited to share this series with them!"

Originally started as online videos, Behind the Wings has grown since its inception in 2017. To date, the series has garnered nearly 1 million views on Facebook and YouTube with viewers all over the world.

Season 1 of Behind the Wings will premiere Friday, April 26th at 8:00 PM on Rocky Mountain PBS (click for channel listing) and can be seen for 4 consecutive Fridays.

Watch additional episodes of Behind the Wings online at WingsMuseum.org/VideoBlog and see the official season 1 trailer here.

About Wings Over the Rockies:

Wings Over the Rockies is a Colorado-based non-profit organization dedicated to educating and inspiring all people about aviation and space endeavors of the past, present and future. For more information about Wings Over the Rockies please visit WingsMuseum.org.

SOURCE Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

