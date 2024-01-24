Wingspan, a New Venture Studio in Utah, Promises to Build SaaS Companies Faster than Ever Before

News provided by

Wingspan Studios

24 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingspan, a new venture studio based in Utah, announced its launch today with two investments and a partnership with Tech9, a premier custom software development company.

Wingspan offers entrepreneurs a new model for company creation–an institutional co-founder that provides both capital and a turn-key team of product strategists, designers, engineers, marketers, and recruiters–everything you need to bring your world-changing idea into reality faster than on your own. Wingspan invests $1-2M in each venture as a mix of cash and services in exchange for a minority stake in the company.

"We aim to build 25-30 great companies over the next decade," says Josh Little, Managing Partner of Wingspan. "To accomplish this goal, we plan to raise a fund in the next 18-24 months after demonstrating a robust portfolio."

Wingspan's first investments are an acquisition of Volley, a video messaging app, and a partnership with Tactic, the #1 rated hybrid workplace management app. Little says, "Volley and Tactic are great first ventures as both have significant traction with fanatical user bases. We're also actively recruiting a co-founder for our third venture, a tech infrastructure company in stealth mode."

"The best and brightest of Tech9's 280 designers, engineers, and project managers across the globe will work with Wingspan's co-founders to build ventures faster than they thought was ever possible," says Nick Stice, CEO of Tech9 and Managing Partner of Wingspan.

About Wingspan
Wingspan Studios is an institutional co-founder that provides instant capital and a full team for great entrepreneurs with world-changing ideas. Wingspan plans to build and launch 25-30 great companies over the next decade. https://wingspan-studios.com

About Tech9
Tech9 is a premier custom software development partner, helping clients achieve success through unparalleled expertise, competitive pricing and a Tech Happily culture. Tech9 employs only senior-level design, engineering and project management talent that exceeds expectations. For more information, please visit https://tech9.com/

About Volley
Volley is a video messaging app that enables flexible face-to-face communication between individuals, groups, and teams. https://volleyapp.com

About Tactic
Tactic is the #1 rated hybrid workplace management app–the all-in-one solution for hot desking, room booking, and visitor management. https://www.gettactic.com/

Media Contact: Josh Little
Managing Partner
[email protected]

SOURCE Wingspan Studios

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.