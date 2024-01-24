Wingspan, a New Venture Studio in Utah, Promises to Build SaaS Companies Faster than Ever Before

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingspan, a new venture studio based in Utah, announced its launch today with two investments and a partnership with Tech9, a premier custom software development company.

Wingspan offers entrepreneurs a new model for company creation–an institutional co-founder that provides both capital and a turn-key team of product strategists, designers, engineers, marketers, and recruiters–everything you need to bring your world-changing idea into reality faster than on your own. Wingspan invests $1-2M in each venture as a mix of cash and services in exchange for a minority stake in the company.

"We aim to build 25-30 great companies over the next decade," says Josh Little, Managing Partner of Wingspan. "To accomplish this goal, we plan to raise a fund in the next 18-24 months after demonstrating a robust portfolio."

Wingspan's first investments are an acquisition of Volley, a video messaging app, and a partnership with Tactic, the #1 rated hybrid workplace management app. Little says, "Volley and Tactic are great first ventures as both have significant traction with fanatical user bases. We're also actively recruiting a co-founder for our third venture, a tech infrastructure company in stealth mode."

"The best and brightest of Tech9's 280 designers, engineers, and project managers across the globe will work with Wingspan's co-founders to build ventures faster than they thought was ever possible," says Nick Stice, CEO of Tech9 and Managing Partner of Wingspan.

About Wingspan

Wingspan Studios is an institutional co-founder that provides instant capital and a full team for great entrepreneurs with world-changing ideas. Wingspan plans to build and launch 25-30 great companies over the next decade. https://wingspan-studios.com

About Tech9

Tech9 is a premier custom software development partner, helping clients achieve success through unparalleled expertise, competitive pricing and a Tech Happily culture. Tech9 employs only senior-level design, engineering and project management talent that exceeds expectations. For more information, please visit https://tech9.com/

About Volley

Volley is a video messaging app that enables flexible face-to-face communication between individuals, groups, and teams. https://volleyapp.com

About Tactic

Tactic is the #1 rated hybrid workplace management app–the all-in-one solution for hot desking, room booking, and visitor management. https://www.gettactic.com/

