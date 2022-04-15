Wingspan Group, LLC and Freeland State Bank announce agreement to acquire Freeland State Bank in Freeland, Michigan

"I could not be more excited to partner with this amazing group of people to pursue this opportunity together," said Ray Gunn, Chairman and CEO of FSB Holdings, Inc Tweet this

Wingspan Group, LLC, CEO Ray Gunn, has coordinated the purchase and assembled a highly experienced board of directors in all aspects of commercial and consumer banking. "I could not be more excited to partner with this amazing group of people to pursue this opportunity together," said Ray Gunn, Chairman and CEO of FSB Holdings, Inc. "From the moment Freeland State Bank was presented to us, we saw the opportunity to build a community bank in the Central Michigan market, including Freeland, Midland, Bay City, Saginaw and Mt. Pleasant where we see an underserved community bank market," he said.

"After more than 118 years and four generations in our family, we wanted new owners and leaders that would keep the bank in our community to operate it as a true community bank. This transaction brings an energized group of banking experts to our market and to remain a true community bank. The new team is going to reinvest into our community and grow our products and services for our customers," said Gary McLaughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Freeland State Bank. "We are excited for our employees and the community," he said.

Freeland State Bank was advised by McQueen Financial Advisors, Inc, and the law firm of Warner Norcross + Judd LLP. Wingspan Group, LLC and FSB Holdings, Inc was advised by the law firm of Kus Ryan & Associates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding FSB Holdings, Inc.'s and Freeland State Bank's outlook or expectations with respect to the planned acquisition of Freeland State Bank. Words such as "anticipated," "estimated," "expected," "projected," "assumed," "approximately," "continued," "should," "will" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed in forward-looking statements.

For more information contact McQueen Financial Advisors at 248-548-8400

SOURCE Wingspan Group