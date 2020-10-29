Wingstop Spices Up the Holiday Season with Free Delivery Offer

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning restaurant brand with more than 1,450 locations worldwide is teaming up with delivery partner DoorDash to offer free delivery October 30 through November 13, and again November 27 through December 4, on orders placed through Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app for delivery from participating locations in the US.

"Whether enjoying wings with family and friends or dining solo, Wingstop is the answer to feed all holiday cravings this fall," chief marketing officer Christina Clarke said. "Our fans crave convenience just like they crave that signature Wingstop flavor, which is why we've teamed up with our delivery partner DoorDash to comp delivery fees across the country."

Don't let Friday (November) the 13th spook you – sure, that's the day free delivery ends, but the Wing Experts are back with another free delivery offer beginning November 27 to help fuel all your shopping and post-Thanksgiving needs. Delivery coverage varies by restaurant and the offer is not valid through other delivery service providers.

About the DoorDash Partnership

Following an extensive test with DoorDash, Wingstop launched a nationwide, phased delivery rollout in 2018, which commenced at the end of 2019, resulting in delivery offerings across markets throughout the system. Prior to the nationwide rollout, Wingstop worked diligently with DoorDash in 2017 to craft a mutually beneficial and unique partnership which continues to pay off across both brands. At the onset of COVID-19, the DoorDash team pivoted quickly to accommodate for Wingstop's overnight shift from 80% to 100% off-premise dining following the closure of Wingstop's dining rooms, with digital delivery orders nearly doubling from pre-COVID levels to approximately 30% as of Q2 2020.

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises over 1,450 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In 2019, Wingstop's system-wide sales increased 20.1% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, marking the 16th consecutive year of same store sales growth, and Wingstop achieved over 400% shareholder return since its 2015 initial public offering. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent franchisees, or brand partners, who account for more than 98% of Wingstop's total restaurant count of 1,479 as of September 26, 2020. In February 2019, the Company launched its new tagline and creative campaign "Where Flavor Gets Its Wings" and continued the rollout of national delivery. During the fiscal quarter ended September 26, 2020, Wingstop generated 62.0% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com and the Wingstop app. The Company has been ranked on Franchise Business Review's "Top 30 Food and Beverage Franchises" (2019), Fast Casual's "Movers & Shakers" (2019), QSR Magazine's "The Industry's 9 Best Franchise Deals" (2019) and "The QSR Top 50" (2019) for limited-service restaurants in the U.S.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter and Instagram and at Facebook.com/Wingstop. Learn more about Wingstop's involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org.

