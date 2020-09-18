Wink Unveils Extraordinary Sales Data Portal

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wink, Inc., the company behind the insurance industry's #1 resource for annuity and life insurance sales data, since 1997, has given the Platinum subscribers of Wink's Sales & Market Report an upgrade. Today the firm announced the addition of an enhanced web portal and dynamic sales data query for the use of their subscribers.

"Our flagship sales report continues to grow and change, and we're developing technology to make it even more impressive," proclaimed Sheryl J. Moore, president and CEO of Wink, Inc. She continued, "We are now providing the ability to access our reports with greater ease, as well as the opportunity to slice and dice our life insurance and annuity data- in any way you can imagine!"

This new Wink's Sales & Market Report portal provides an easily-accessible query for locating specific Adobe PDF or Microsoft Excel editions of sales reports; whether searching for sales at industry, company, or product level- for both life insurance and annuity data. Supplemental reports can be quickly identified in a like manner.

The enhanced Sales Data Query delivers HTML or Microsoft Excel results, based upon every query option mentioned above. In addition, subscribers can search using additional options which include: sales by distribution channel, sales based upon company ratings, sales of products with specific product features, or even sales of products with select rider features.

Moore commented, "Essentially our Sales Data Query gives subscribers the ability to combine product features from our AnnuitySpecs and LifeSpecs Tools, with our Product Level, Company Level, and Industry Level sales data. So, if you ever wondered how much sales there were in the second quarter, of variable annuities with bonuses, offered by A-rated companies- we'll give you that result in just a couple of clicks!" She continued, "Plus, our Platinum subscribers now have 23 years of data included as a part of their subscription."

Future enhancements of Wink's Sales & Market Report will provide subscribers with data on every data point reported by Wink, for each participating peer, on a quid pro quo basis. Also, subscribers using both Wink's Sales & Market Report, in conjunction with the AnnuitySpecs and/or LifeSpecs Tools, will soon have the ability to see sales rankings and market share data in their quest for product information.

The Sales Reports and Sales Data Query are available NOW for subscribers of Wink's Sales & Market Report.

Those interested in a subscription can contact Wink's support team at (855) ASK-WINK, or [email protected].

For more information, go to www.WinkIntel.com.

Wink, Inc. is the company behind the most comprehensive life insurance and annuity due-diligence tools, AnnuitySpecs and LifeSpecs at www.WinkIntel.com. Wink, Inc. is the distributor of the quarterly Wink's Sales & Market Report. Serving as the insurance industry's #1 resource of indexed insurance product sales since 1997, this report provides sales by product, company, crediting method, index, distribution, surrender charge period, and more. Wink's Sales & Market Report expanded to cover all deferred annuity products in 2015, all deferred variable annuity products in 2019, and all non-variable cash value life insurance products in 2017.

The staff of Wink, Inc. has the combined experience of more than 175 years working with insurance products, more than a decade of which is specific to competitive intelligence. Based in Des Moines, Iowa, the firm offers competitive intelligence and market research in the life insurance and annuity industries; serving financial services professionals, distributors, manufacturers, regulators, and consultants on both a domestic and global basis.

Sheryl J. Moore is president and CEO is the guiding force behind Wink, Inc. Ms. Moore previously worked as a market research analyst for top carriers in the life insurance and annuity industries. Her views on the direction of the market are frequently heard in seminars and quoted by industry trade journals.

