WinkClique Rebrands as Clique Lashes & Beauty: A New Name, The Same Mission

Five years of growth, one core commitment: premium at-home lashes that last, without the salon price tag.

ST. GEORGE, Utah, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WinkClique recently rebranded as Clique Lashes & Beauty, marking the next chapter for a brand that has spent five years earning its place as one of the most trusted at-home lash brands in the industry.

Newly Rebranded Company Logo

Over the past five years, WinkClique grew by delivering on the things customers care about most: a long-lasting adhesive that holds for 7 to 10 days, lash styles that are durable and comfortable to wear, and a price point that makes quality lashes accessible to everyone. That reputation was built slowly and intentionally, and it is the foundation Clique Lashes & Beauty stands on today.

The rebrand also reflects the work done behind the scenes over the past year. As the beauty industry faced supply chain disruptions and shifting manufacturing regulations, the team chose to raise its standards rather than compromise them. New manufacturing partnerships were established, testing processes were strengthened, and production quality was elevated across the board.

The name is new. The people, the products, and the purpose are not. Clique Lashes & Beauty is still the same team, with the same commitment to quality that WinkClique customers have always counted on.

"We are not starting over. We're stepping forward," said Jess Winters, Founder and President of Clique L.A.B. "Clique Lashes & Beauty reflects who we've become and where we are going next, all while staying true to everything that got us here… and that is staying true to the Clique."

About Clique Lashes & Beauty

Clique Lashes & Beauty (formerly WinkClique) is a St. George, Utah-based at-home lash and beauty brand known for its long-lasting adhesive, durable and comfortable lash styles, and affordable pricing. Learn more at cliquelab.com.

Media Contact

Ken Turley

7759622329

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cliquelab.com

SOURCE Clique Lashes & Beauty