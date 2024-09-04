Winking Studios Launches GenMotion.AI to Revolutionize 3D Animation Design

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winking Studios unveiled its new GenMotion.AI application at the next@acer global press conference in Berlin, Germany. The cutting-edge tool, developed by Winking's AI Research Lab, is designed for professional animators and game production, leveraging AI to generate 3D game animations using text descriptions.

GenMotion.AI streamlines the creation process of detailed 3D art with its advanced customization features tailored to meet specific animation requirements. Future updates will expand the tool's reach, making it accessible to both seasoned professionals and amateur creators.

Key Features of GenMotion.AI:

Deep Understanding of Animator Needs: Leveraging Winking's extensive experience in art production, GenMotion.AI is crafted with a deep insight into animator workflows and requirements, ensuring seamless integration into existing processes to enhance creativity and productivity.

Data Provenance Traceability: All training data are copyright-protected, with the entire motion capture process fully recorded on video and meticulously documented on the blockchain. A renowned law firm has attested to the integrity of the workflow, ensuring security and compliance, allowing creators to use GenMotion.AI confidently without worrying about copyright concerns.

Built by creators for creators, GenMotion.AI offers a versatile solution for a wide spectrum of creative needs. The tool is now open for beta testing, with registrations starting on September 4, 2024. Interested parties can sign up at https://www.genmotion.ai/ .

By introducing this state-of-the-art tool to the animation community, Winking Studios is paving the way for new advancements in AI-driven creative processes.

About Winking Studios

Winking Studios was established in 2003 and listed on the Singapore Exchange in 2023. With over 20 years of game development and art outsourcing experience, Winking Studios has over 800 employees through Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Shanghai, Nanjing, and Suzhou. Our expertise includes art outsourcing and full project development, across PC, Mobile, Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5.

Our partnership with the top companies in the business allows us to perfect our craft to the finest. We continue to deliver the most exceptional work for our partners around the globe, such as Activision Blizzard, EA, Bungie, Ubisoft, Riot Games, SQUARE ENIX, NCSoft, NEXON. Over the years, Winking Studios has been part of many great projects, including Assassin's Creed Mirage, Destiny 2, Skull & Bones, Lineage 2M, Genshin Impact, Final Fantasy XIV, Blade & Soul 2, and Onmyoji.

