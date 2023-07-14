Winky Lux Celebrates Disability Pride Month, Partners With Beauty Creators

Winky Lux highlights beauty creators with disabilities for Disability Pride Month to share how their favorite products spark joy

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winky Lux is partnering with creators with disabilities in celebration of Disability Pride Month. Creators Madison Lawson , Kelsey Dworchak , Cailey Darling , and Ryley Fritz have each curated a collection of their favorite Winky Lux products. To learn more about these creators, visit WinkyLux.com and join us in celebrating together.

"At Winky Lux, we believe in the celebration and empowerment of all individuals," said Natalie Mackey, founder and CEO of Winky Lux. "This July, we want to spotlight the remarkable talents and share the inspiring stories of creators in honor of Disability Pride Month. We're committed to building a more inclusive beauty industry—one where every individual can feel beautiful and confident. Join us as we dive deeper into the lives of our community, uncovering the sources of joy that radiate true beauty."

Winky Lux is a brand built to spark joy and celebrate all of the ways makeup can bring happiness, comfort and creativity into people's lives.

"I wanted to share a little piece of disabled joy and that for me is makeup," said Lawson. "Makeup is one of my favorite things to do with my friends because it's getting to create art on the people I find most beautiful inside and out," she said of her love of using Winky Lux.

Fritz's love of makeup started with Winky Lux. "One Christmas my mom got me Winky Lux and I fell in love. I was able to use all the products on my own. That led me to where I am today, doing what I love…makeup and helping others with disabilities learn how powerful makeup can be and that it can take the focus off your disability."

Dworchak was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a lack of collagen in the body. "My unique disease and experiences have allowed me to appreciate what life has to offer…I believe that I was born this way to change the world. To show the world that "beauty standards" aren't just one thing." she said. "Winky Lux products are masterfully easy and fun to use!"

Darling was diagnosed with Acute Macular Retinopathy, leading to permanent blind spots in her vision. "I was very interested in makeup before my diagnosis. I didn't want to lose my favorite hobby to my disability so I work to find new ways of doing makeup that are accessible."

Learn more about each partner at WinkyLux.com .

Contact:

Abbey Blakeman

847.224.3326

[email protected]com

SOURCE Winky Lux