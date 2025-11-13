Winland Foods Activates Food Relief Effort in Washington, D.C. Area

Pasta Donated to more than 1,000 Local Washington, D.C. Federal Employees Impacted by Government Shutdown

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winland Foods, a North American manufacturer of private label and branded foods for retail and copack customers, donated 20,000 pounds of San Giorgio® and Mueller's® branded pasta to federal employees impacted by the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

The donations were distributed at United Community and the LindaBen Foundation on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8. More than 1,000 people collected free pasta products, and more than 500 cars lined up early to participate in the community events in the Washington, D.C. area. All 20,000 pounds of pasta was distributed between the two events.

"This effort to nourish the families of federal employees in the D.C. area underscores Winland's commitment to the communities of its customers and suppliers. We believe everyone deserves access to delicious, high-quality and nutritious food," said Eric Beringause, CEO of Winland Foods.

"Our company has a rich history of supporting local communities and has donated more than 730 million pounds of food over the last year. We will continue to embrace our responsibility to support the communities in which we operate in North America."

