WinMagic Reveals What Comes After Passkeys: Identity Assurance That Lives Beyond Login

WinMagic exposes the fundamental flaw in modern authentication: passkeys secure the login, but attackers have already moved on to sessions, tokens, and transactions. The company introduces Live Key and Live Identity in Transaction (LIT), extending cryptographic protection beyond the login moment to secure the entire session timeline—with zero user friction.

TORONTO, ON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of Americans now use passkeys on at least one account, backed by Apple, Google, Microsoft, and the FIDO Alliance. The industry celebrates this shift from passwords to public-key cryptography as a phishing-resistant breakthrough. But while authentication improves, attackers have already moved on. They are no longer stealing passwords. They are targeting what happens after login: session tokens, cookies, and transactions that persist for hours with no continuous verification. Passkeys solve login. They do not solve what follows.

"The long-held assumption has been that verifying a human requires a human gesture. But endpoint intelligence now makes it possible to uphold verified presence continuously without repeated interaction. A timeline of trust is stronger than a single moment of proof." - Thi Nguyen-Huu, founder and CEO of WinMagic

"The entire world verifies one identity and gives access to another," said Thi Nguyen-Huu, founder and Chief Executive Officer of WinMagic. "You verify the user, then deliver data to the endpoint. That misalignment creates vulnerability."

Login Is One Moment. Sessions Last Hours.

Passkeys authenticate in seconds. Sessions persist for eight hours or more. Most implementations still require a user gesture such as fingerprint, face scan, PIN, or device unlock, making authentication a point-in-time event. Once that moment passes, trust relies on bearer tokens and cookies that can be stolen, replayed, or exploited across compromised devices.

The industry attempts to close this gap with token rotation, device binding, and number-matching flows. All add friction. All rely on user vigilance. None eliminate the fundamental flaw: sessions operate without continuous identity verification.

WinMagic identifies three critical misconceptions fueling this security gap:

Wrong Identity: The industry verifies users, then grants access to endpoints. Online identity must combine user and device, not treat them separately.

The industry verifies users, then grants access to endpoints. Online identity must combine user and device, not treat them separately. Wrong Timing: Authentication treats login and sessions as separate problems requiring separate solutions. They are the same challenge: proving identity over time.

Authentication treats login and sessions as separate problems requiring separate solutions. They are the same challenge: proving identity over time. Wrong Method: Verification implies repeated procedures and user gestures. At transaction speeds measured in milliseconds, procedural checks cannot keep pace. Identity must be cryptographically bound, not procedurally verified.

"The long-held assumption has been that verifying a human requires a human gesture," Nguyen-Huu explained. "But endpoint intelligence now makes it possible to uphold verified presence continuously without repeated interaction. A timeline of trust is stronger than a single moment of proof."

WinMagic's approach builds that channel. The endpoint communicates continuously with the identity provider from power-on to power-off, reporting user login, screen lock status, encryption state, and device posture in real time. When conditions break, trust is revoked automatically before attackers can act.

The Trusted Channel No One Built

When someone calls claiming to be your bank, the proven defense is simple: hang up, look at the number on the back of your card, and call that trusted channel yourself. Banks require this because they know caller ID cannot be trusted.

Yet in cybersecurity, an industry that costs billions annually, this principle is rarely implemented online.

"If someone tries to access your account, the server should contact the endpoint through a trusted channel established at power-on," Nguyen-Huu said. "It should not wait for the user to authenticate through an untrusted browser session. That is common sense in banking. It is ignored in identity."

Live Key: Identity That Exists Only When Trust Exists

WinMagic is advancing the next phase of identity with Live Key and Live Identity in Transaction, or LIT. Live Key is a cryptographic credential that exists only while endpoint trust conditions are satisfied, including user verification, device posture, runtime integrity, and policy compliance. If trust breaks, the key becomes unavailable.

By anchoring identity at the endpoint and maintaining it continuously, WinMagic eliminates reliance on repeated user gestures while strengthening security. Live Key operates directly within the TLS handshake, proving identity from the first packet of a secure connection. This extends protection beyond login to secure sessions, transactions, and data, reducing reliance on bearer tokens and post-login artifacts that attackers increasingly exploit.

Key capabilities include:

Continuous Verification Without User Interaction: Live Key verifies identity from power-on through every transaction, with no gestures required beyond initial endpoint login.

Live Key verifies identity from power-on through every transaction, with no gestures required beyond initial endpoint login. Cryptographic Binding at the Transport Layer: Identity proves itself mathematically at the TLS level, not through fragile authentication ceremonies performed over the network.

Identity proves itself mathematically at the TLS level, not through fragile authentication ceremonies performed over the network. Policy-Driven Trust Revocation: Keys exist only when conditions are met, including secure boot, encryption, operating system integrity, and geolocation compliance. When policy breaks, access disappears instantly.

Keys exist only when conditions are met, including secure boot, encryption, operating system integrity, and geolocation compliance. When policy breaks, access disappears instantly. Machine-Ready Architecture: As AI agents and autonomous services scale beyond human interactions, Live Key provides an identity foundation that works without human gestures.

"The best authentication is no authentication at all," Nguyen-Huu said. "Machine identity works because machines prove they have a key no one else possesses. We make users part of that machine model. When users log into the endpoint, that machine gains a different identity that no one else can fake. From that moment, the endpoint and user travel the internet as a machine, with no authentication ceremonies required."

About WinMagic

WinMagic's mission is to secure the digital world through high standards and strong ethics. For more than two decades, the organization has led innovation in encryption and endpoint security. Today, WinMagic is advancing a new paradigm for online access—anchoring the endpoint as the foundation of trust. By letting endpoints speak for users, WinMagic turns cumbersome logins into seamless, automated exchanges. What was once user-to-machine communication now becomes a machine-to-machine relationship, governed by policy and anchored in cryptography. This evolution eliminates friction, reduces risk, and lays the groundwork for the Secure Internet—where security is continuous, effortless, and requires no user action. Learn more at https://winmagic.com.

References:

bio, S. full. (2026). Protect your data: Swap these accounts to passkeys today. CNET. cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/how-to-convert-passwords-to-passkeys/

Nguyen-Huu, T. (2026, January 27). What comes next for passkeys in secure login? |winmagic data security solutions, protection services and ... WinMagic Data Security Solutions, Protection Services and Software; WinMagic. winmagic.com/en/what-comes-next-for-passkeys/

Roach, J. (2025, September 3). What is a passkey? Here's how to set up and use them. WIRED. wired.com/story/what-is-a-passkey-and-how-to-use-them/

WinMagic. (2025, August 28). The Secure Internet. WinMagic Data Security Solutions, Protection Services and Software. winmagic.com/en/the-secure-internet/

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

jotopr.com

SOURCE WInMagic