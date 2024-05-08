Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Multi-Year Partnership Extension With Blake Bolden

MINNEAPOLIS, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation, a resale industry leader for over 30 years and franchisor of five resale brands Play It Again Sports®, Once Upon A Child®, Plato's Closet®, Music Go Round® and Style Encore®, announced today that it has extended its partnership with Blake Bolden, a trailblazer in women's hockey and current NHL scout, as a brand ambassador.

"Blake Bolden has broken down barriers while building up the next generation of female athletes," stated Sarah Broadwater, Vice President of Marketing, Winmark Corporation. "Winmark and Play It Again Sports are excited to continue our partnership with Blake, an inspiring role model for girls as well as the game of hockey. We look forward to partnering together to not only grow the game but create a greater impact throughout local communities on our mission to provide resale for everyone."

"Not only was Play It Again Sports integral in my introduction to and ability to play hockey throughout my childhood," said Blake Bolden, "but they have helped me throughout the past three years mentor and impact hundreds of kids on their own journeys through life and athletics.

In today's world, now more than ever, it's important that while we chase our own dreams, we also give back to our communities and help our environment as much as we can. Winmark, as the Resale Company, stands on the forefront of this mission to reduce, reuse, recycle, and most importantly, give back. I couldn't be more proud to continue partnering with them and to create change together."

About Winmark

Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At March 30, 2024, there were 1,327 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 73 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, visit winmarkcorporation.com and winmarkfranchises.com.

About Blake Bolden

Blake Bolden is a former women's professional ice hockey player who has broken many barriers in achieving many firsts in the sport of women's ice hockey. Bolden joined the Los Angeles Kings in 2020 as their Growth and Inclusion Specialist and Pro Scout, the second woman to ever scout in the NHL, and joined ESPN's NHL Coverage Team as an NHL reporter. Learn more at blakebolden.com.

