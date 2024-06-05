Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Resale Partnership with Impex and Marcy

Partnership underscores both companies' dedication to circularity and sustainable consumption

MINNEAPOLIS, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation announced today that it has entered into a partnership as the Official Resale Partner of Impex, Inc, the industry leader in fitness manufacturing for more than four decades with brands such as Marcy, Steelbody and Bionic Body.

Through its more than 290 Play It Again Sports franchised locations, Winmark together with IMPEX will partner to extend the life of fitness equipment and provide consumers with a quality retail resale option that's both focused on circularity and value.

"IMPEX and Marcy are synonymous with home fitness, and we couldn't be more pleased to partner with these leading brands to provide more people across North America the opportunity to create their own home gyms in an economical and sustainable way," stated Renae Gaudette, Chief Operating Officer of Winmark.

As the Premier Sustainability Partner of Winmark and Play It Again Sports, IMPEX will be the presenting sponsor of one fitness "Sponsored Buy Drive" per year and will jointly promote co-branded sustainability-focused content that will be distributed on all social channels as well as promoted by Play It Again Sports via local stores, its website, and national PR efforts.

"We're excited to partner with Winmark to ensure our long-lasting home gym equipment gets a second life after Impex customers decide to upgrade," said John Guilbert, Vice President of Sales at Impex, Inc. "Keeping our products in the hands of end users and out of landfills will be a great win for the environment."

About Winmark: Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At March 30, 2024, there were 1,327 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 73 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, visit winmarkcorporation.com or winmarkfranchises.com.

About Impex, Inc: Founded in 1982, IMPEX has been a leader in the fitness industry as a manufacturer for more than four decades. Acquiring several high-profile brand names, IMPEX manufactures products for the world's top fitness equipment companies and sporting goods retailers. The IMPEX portfolio includes the brands Marcy, Steelbody and Bionic Body. To learn more about Impex, Inc, go to www.marcypro.com.

