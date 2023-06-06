Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Resale Partnership with Innova Disc Golf

News provided by

Winmark Corporation

06 Jun, 2023, 11:42 ET

Partnership showcases both companies' resolute commitment to advancing sustainability at scale throughout North America

MINNEAPOLIS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation announced today that it has entered into a partnership with Innova, the technological originator and pacesetter in Disc Golf, as its Official Resale Partner. 

Together, Winmark and Innova will help extend the life of used Disc Golf equipment across North America with over 280 Play It Again Sports franchise locations – providing both sustainable and value purchasing opportunities for their customers. 

"We're excited to partner with a brand like Innova, who produces quality equipment that lasts," explained Renae Gaudette, Chief Operating Officer of Winmark. "Innova has proven that they are equally as invested in growing the game of disc golf while also promoting circularity in local communities across North America. It is what makes this partnership such a good fit and why we are thrilled to be adding another iconic brand to our growing roster of exclusive resale partners."

As the Premier Sustainability Partner of Winmark & Play It Again Sports, Innova will be the presenting sponsor of one Disc Golf equipment "Sponsored Buy Drive" per year and will jointly promote content on National Recycling Day, Disc Golf Day, and other sustainability-focused holidays across social media platforms. Both companies are thrilled to be making a positive impact on the environment and communities they serve.

"We at Innova Disc Golf are thrilled to collaborate with Winmark & Play it Again Sports on a shared sustainability mission. We're driven by a commitment to promoting recycling efforts and fostering eco-conscious disc golf practices that positively impact the environment. Together, we invite disc golfers to join us in embracing a greener future and preserving the beauty of the outdoors for years to come," commented Jeff Panis, Marketing Director.

About Winmark: Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At April 1, 2023, there were 1,297 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 70 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, please visit winmarkcorporation.com.

About Innova Disc Golf: Founded in 1983, Innova Disc Golf revolutionized the sport by creating the first disc specifically designed for disc golf, the original Eagle. With its visionary founders still actively driving the company forward, Innova Disc Golf is shaping the future of the sport through cutting-edge disc designs, sustainable manufacturing practices, and a focus on delivering exceptional quality and service. It is Innova's mission to inspire players of all levels to discover the joy and magic of disc golf.

SOURCE Winmark Corporation

Also from this source

Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Resale Partnership with CCM Hockey

Winmark - the Resale Company Announces Resale Partnership with Elan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.