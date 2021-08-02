Winmark, Parent Company to Industry Leading Resale Brands, Sees Exponential Growth in 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark, The Resale Company™, the parent company to resale retail franchises Once Upon A Child®, Plato's Closet®, Play It Again Sports®, Music Go Round® and Style Encore®, reports a great start to the first half of the year with 18 new signed franchise agreements. With over 2,100 available territories for new franchisees across all five brands, Winmark has its eyes set on aggressive North American franchise development to provide Resale for Everyone™.

First Research estimates that the used merchandise stores industry in the U.S. to have annual revenues of approximately $15 billion. As the resale industry continues to thrive, Winmark is on a mission to find great franchisee partners - seeing significant growth in Canada and Texas, and is actively targeting Arizona, California, and Massachusetts for continued development.

"We have always seen significant interest for our resale stores in the past, but the last 18 months has shown an increase in demand for quality used clothing, fitness, sporting goods, music gear, and baby items ," said Renae Gaudette, President of Franchising for Winmark Corporation. "Customers are looking for local, sustainable options to sell their quality used items, get paid immediately, and receive great value in return. All of our brands meet those needs in their communities. With the development in our brands and the resale industry, we are continuing to see growth and interest as 2021 progresses."

By prioritizing innovation, Winmark has continued the enhancement of it's multi-channel offerings and roll-out of its ecommerce system and social selling programs to assist franchisees. This was created in an effort to provide franchisees additional resources for online selling options that has provided tremendous value to their business.

Winmark has solidified its strong position by delivering consumers an experience that is unparalleled in the resale space. The company's commitment to providing quality used merchandise in a clean, welcoming environment sets it apart from other resale concepts and has been a key driver in both consumer and franchise growth. In fact, many of its franchisees were customers prior to opening their own stores.

