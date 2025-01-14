Winmark Rings in the New Year with Launch of "Part of Their Journey" Campaign

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation, a leader in the circular economy for over 35 years and franchisor of five resale brands Play It Again Sports®, Once Upon A Child®, Plato's Closet®, Music Go Round® and Style Encore®, announced today the launch of a new campaign, "Part of Their Journey," which celebrates individuals across all walks of life whose journeys have been shaped by Winmark and its brands.

This campaign features inspiring individuals, sharing how Winmark, its brands and local communities have positively impacted their personal and professional endeavors. Through these stories, Winmark highlights its long-standing commitment to offering quality used affordable equipment, gear and clothing for people striving for excellence, whether on the ice, in business or in looking to make more sustainable choices in their daily lives.

Winmark is proud to have been a part of the journeys of many renowned individuals who exemplify dedication, passion and hard work. Among those highlighted in this campaign are Tom Hoge (PGA Tour® professional), Matt Boldy (professional hockey player), Blake Bolden (hockey trailblazer and current NHL Analyst), Caroline Harvey (Olympian and amateur hockey player, James Hagens (amateur hockey player) and Dean Letourneau (amateur hockey player).

"Winmark is honored to be part of the journeys of so many remarkable individuals who are not only achieving their dreams but also making a lasting impact on the world around them," said Sarah Broadwater, Vice President of Marketing. "The path to success is filled with challenges and milestones, and whether it's providing high-quality equipment, clothing or training gear, we inspire to make their journeys more accessible and meaningful."

In addition to showcasing individuals and their stories, this campaign will spotlight the specific locations and communities that have played a part in these remarkable journeys. Whether you are an athlete, a creator, a community leader or someone making a positive impact in your own way, Winmark invites you to share your story and become a part of this inspiring campaign.

About Winmark:

Winmark − the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchisor focused on sustainability and small business formation. They champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of their award-winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. At September 28, 2024, there were 1,343 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 82 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, visit www.winmarkcorporation.com.

