Winn Resources Partners with Collide to Turn Operational Data Into a Competitive Advantage

HOUSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winn Resources, a Texas-based oil and gas operator, announced today a partnership with Collide, the AI-powered platform for energy professionals. The collaboration automates the time-intensive process of filing monthly W-10 and G-10 forms with the Texas Railroad Commission, reducing a multi-hour task to under 30 minutes.

By bringing clarity and structure to existing data systems, Winn Resources has strengthened reporting accuracy, accelerated internal workflows, and improved confidence across its operations.

"Efficiency in our business comes down to integrity in our processes, our data, and our operations," said Buck Crum, Director of Operations at Winn Resources. "Before Collide, I'd spend hours manually keying in filings. This month, we had 50 wells to file and I was done in 20 minutes. It does the majority of the heavy lifting while keeping me in control. That human-in-the-loop approach saves meaningful time and gives us greater confidence in our compliance and reporting."

The Challenge: Data Complexity at Scale

As independent operators expand their portfolios, operational data becomes more complex. Production records, well documentation, compliance filings, and field reports accumulate across multiple systems and formats. For Winn Resources, ensuring accuracy and timeliness in regulatory reporting, including monthly W-10 and G-10 filings with the Texas Railroad Commission, is essential to operational performance.

Previously, manually completing these forms could take two to four hours each month depending on the number of wells. The process was not only time-consuming but also prone to delays when critical well test data was missing, a gap that often went undetected until operators were already deep into the filing process, sometimes forcing the team to retrace months of charts and production history.

The Solution: Purpose-Built AI for Energy Workflows

Through its partnership with Collide, Winn Resources is implementing AI infrastructure designed specifically for upstream oil and gas operations. Collide integrates seamlessly with existing operational systems and transforms complex data into structured, reliable intelligence, without requiring disruptive system overhauls or lengthy data migration projects.

A key capability of the regulatory workflow is its ability to flag missing well test data the moment forms are generated, giving operators immediate visibility into gaps before hours have been invested in the process. Winn's team has since built a streamlined internal protocol around those flags and when Collide identifies a gap, the next step is clear.

With approximately 50 wells to file in a recent reporting cycle, Winn Resources completed the entire process in under 30 minutes, a task that previously consumed the better part of a workday.

The platform's human-in-the-loop design has also been central to building trust in the workflow. Operators retain full oversight and review before any submission, ensuring confidence without sacrificing the speed gains.

"Independent operators have always known their data holds more value than they're extracting from it, but the challenge has been unlocking it without adding overhead or risk," said Todd Bush, Chief Operating Officer of Collide. "What we've seen with Collide is that you don't have to overhaul your systems or your team to start seeing real returns. You just need industry specific AI infrastructure pointed at the right problems. That's a meaningful shift for operators scaling their business."

Looking Ahead: Expanding AI-Driven Intelligence

The partnership marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between Winn Resources and Collide. Following the success of regulatory workflow acceleration, the companies plan to extend AI-enabled data validation and reconciliation capabilities across additional operational processes, including replacing Winn's current Field Data Capture (FDC) tool, expanding search across a broader set of operational documents, and deploying accounting-focused use cases such as automated revenue statement extraction.

As independent operators continue to prioritize efficiency and disciplined growth, the ability to activate existing data assets without increasing complexity is emerging as a key competitive differentiator.

Winn Resources, LLC is a privately held oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. The company operates a strategically developed portfolio of producing assets with a focus on disciplined growth, operational integrity, and sustained long-term performance.

Collide builds AI infrastructure for the energy industry. Focused on upstream oil and gas, Collide develops domain-specific AI systems that preserve institutional expertise, activate underutilized operational data, and integrate into complex engineering and commercial workflows. As global energy demand increases and the industry undergoes workforce transition, Collide enables operators to improve efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and reduce operational costs. Learn more at collide.io.

