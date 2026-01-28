Winncom Technologies Announces 30 Year Anniversary in 2026

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 30 years of Excellence by honoring our past, empowering our people, and building what's next.

A message from Winncom Technologies' founder and CEO, Gregory Raskin:

When we look back at how it all started, the story is deeply rooted in engineering, innovation, and a desire to build something that did not yet exist. In 1996, at a time when the wireless industry was still finding its footing, our team designed and built one of the first and the cleanest amplifiers in the industry — regarded at the time as one of the best-performing solutions available. Shortly after, we introduced one of the first high-gain, horizontal-polarization omni antennas, along with one of the industry's earliest frequency converters—setting new standards for performance and practical deployment in early wireless networks.

That hands-on engineering experience shaped more than just our early products—it shaped who we are. By staying focused on delivering real value, we built one of the industry's strongest global engineering organizations, with expertise spanning the full spectrum of wireless and network technologies, architectures, and deployment models. Our teams bring together deep, multi-disciplinary knowledge across radio technologies, networking, system design, and real-world field implementation—across regions and markets worldwide. Understanding technology from the inside out taught us what manufacturers, integrators, and customers truly need in the field. As the industry evolved, that foundation carried us forward, enabling innovative technologies to reach the market, scale globally, and perform reliably in diverse, real-world networks.

As the wireless market emerged, we were proud to be among the first distributors for Aironet and later for Lucent/Avaya, Proxim Wireless, Motorola, and BreezeCOM/Alvarion—helping shape early wireless deployments worldwide. Those partnerships placed us at the forefront of early wireless adoption and allowed us to play an active role in helping new technologies move from concept to real-world deployment. Over time, that role expanded far beyond our original beginnings. What started with a small group of pioneering manufacturers evolved into a global telecommunications distribution platform representing more than 100 manufacturers worldwide. Together with our partners, we built the ability to support a wide range of vertical markets and deliver reliably at scale — backed by one of the strongest distribution and supply-chain platforms in our segment. Throughout this growth, we worked side by side with vendors to bring new technologies to market, establish strong channel foundations, and support long-term, sustainable expansion — always guided by an engineering-first and partnership-driven approach.

Beyond scale, we take pride in the role we have played in shaping the wireless segment of the telecommunications industry. By supporting emerging vendors, empowering integrators and service providers, and investing deeply in technical expertise, we have helped turn innovation into real-world deployment — accelerating connectivity across regions, both in the U.S. and internationally, with impact that extends well beyond individual projects.

On a personal note, I want to take a moment to thank our long-term partners. Relationships that last decades are built on trust, mutual respect, and a shared commitment through both opportunity and challenge. Many of you have been with us for almost three decades, standing alongside us through industry shifts, economic cycles, and moments of rapid change. Your belief in our team, your collaboration, and your willingness to grow together are deeply appreciated and never taken for granted. At the same time, we look forward to building equally strong, lasting relationships with our newer partners, and we hope that the journey ahead will be just as long and meaningful. This milestone belongs to you as much as it does to us.

As we reflect on the past 30 years, we remain firmly focused on the future — continuing to invest in innovation, engineering-driven solutions, and the partnerships that make progress possible.

Thank you for your trust, your partnership, and your continued collaboration. We look forward to many more years of building together.

With sincere appreciation,

Gregory Raskin

Founder & CEO - Winncom Technologies

