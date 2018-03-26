WinnCompanies & Ampion Bring Community Solar To D.C.

"Community solar projects prove that solar is not just a luxury for those that can afford their own panels, but that solar can also work for renters living in multifamily housing," said Darien Crimmin, WinnCompanies' Vice President of Energy and Sustainability. "WinnCompanies will continue working to expand the District's solar capacity and provide the benefits of solar energy to local communities, helping residents save up to $500 a year."

The project's electricity will feed into the utility grid, and savings will be passed to low-income residents through credits on their utility bills. Ampion will administer the distribution of these credits, manage customer relationships, and facilitate utility communications using its Customer and Asset Management platform.

"We are very excited to be supporting WinnCompanies' initiative to serve low-income customers in the D.C. region and to be using our platform to support this vital segment of the market," said Nate Owen, Ampion's CEO.

The project is currently generating power and in the process of gathering subscribers.

About WinnCompanies

WinnCompanies is an award-winning national developer and manager of high-impact affordable, middle income, and market rate housing communities. Supported by 3,000 team members, the company acquires, develops, and manages affordable, senior, mixed-income, market rate, military, and mixed-use properties. Founded in 1971, WinnCompanies is one of the nation's most trusted multi-family housing managers with a portfolio of 100,000 units in 22 states and the District of Columbia. It is the largest manager of affordable housing and the second largest manager of privatized military housing in the U.S.

About Ampion

Ampion performs Customer and Asset Management for renewable energy developers, retailers, asset owners, utilities, CCAs, municipalities, property owners, and corporate users. Ampion's cloud-based platform supports customer acquisition, billing and payment, performance monitoring, contract management, and customer engagement services to enable portfolio and revenue optimization for clients operating community solar, wind, and hydro projects as well as VNMAs and PPAs. To learn more, visit ampion.io or email info@ampion.net.

Media Contact: Michael Rudden, 617-433-7913, mrudden@ampion.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winncompanies--ampion-bring-community-solar-to-dc-300618836.html

SOURCE Ampion

Related Links

http://ampion.io

