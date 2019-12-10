Winnebago Delivers Seven Mobile Childhood Advocacy Centers to the State of New York

"Child advocacy centers are a national model of child-protective and investigative best practices and OCFS is proud to bring mobile child advocacy centers to families in rural areas where gaining access to these services can be challenging," said Sheila J. Poole, Commissioner of the New York State Office of Children and Family Services. "When children suffer the trauma of physical or sexual abuse, the CAC streamlines the investigative process and provides a coordinated, timely and effective response and puts children and families on a path to healing."

The mobile CACs are equipped to conduct initial and ongoing forensic interviews, and psycho/social assessments in a child- and family-friendly setting and will meet children in their neighborhoods, thus eliminating the need for families to travel long distances to receive support. These vehicles will be deployed in the counties of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Clinton, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lewis, Montgomery, Steuben, and St. Lawrence.

"The Office of Victim Services continually seeks to improve access to services for victims of crime by embracing technology, innovation and collaboration to expand our reach," Office of Victim Services Director Elizabeth Cronin said. "Service providers and advocates in the field identified the need for mobile Child Advocacy Centers and this partnership between OVS and OCFS will help ensure that children who are victims of sexual or physical abuse can receive the services they need, regardless of where they live, which will help them on the path to recovery and healing."

Built to meet Winnebago Industries commercial vehicles SuperStructure® construction standards, each mobile unit features steel backing in the walls and ceiling, Thermo-Panel® sidewalls, and interlocking joints for added durability. Each unit is fully equipped with a waiting area, a child-friendly interview room, an observation room, bathroom facilities, as well as iRecord forensic recording and observation equipment. The CACs are staffed with a multidisciplinary team of professionals from law enforcement, the district attorney's office, Child Protective Services, family advocacy, medical and mental health providers, and staff from the child advocacy center.

"The team at Winnebago is honored to see our commercial shell vehicles used in the important work of supporting children and families through challenging times. It's clear that for some families traveling to a fixed location to obtain services is not practical," states Robert Kim, Director of Winnebago Industries' Specialty Vehicles Division. "We applaud the State of New York for innovating their outreach services beyond brick and mortar buildings by providing mobile solutions."

In addition to the mobile CAC units, Winnebago Industries Specialty Vehicles are utilized across the country for a multitude of purposes, including mobile healthcare, mobile education, mobile library services, community outreach, and more. For more information on Winnebago Industries and their specialty vehicle services, visit https://winnebagoind.com/product-classes/specialty-vehicles .

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products and commercial vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft and Newmar brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, boats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Since the 1980's, its Specialty Vehicles division has leveraged the Winnebago motorhome platform to design and build wheelchair-ready RVs for customers around the world. In 2019, three floorplans were standardized to make these options more available and visible customers with a variety of mobility challenges. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

For more information about the Winnebago Accessibility-Enhanced RV line, please visit https://winnebagoind.com/product-classes/accessibility-enhanced or follow on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About the New York State Office of Children and Family Services

The Office of Children and Family Services serves New York by promoting the safety, permanency, and well-being of children, families, and communities. @NYSOCFS, @NYSOCFS_espanol and www.facebook.com/nysocfs

About the New York State Office of Victim Services

The Office of Victim Services provides a safety net for crime victims and/or their family members, helping eligible individuals with medical and counseling expenses, funeral and burial expenses, lost wages and support, in addition to other assistance, all at no cost to taxpayers. The agency also funds victim assistance programs that provide direct services, including counseling, advocacy and legal services, among other help for eligible victims of crime and their families, across the state. @NYSPublicSafety and www.facebook.com/nyspublicsafety .

SOURCE Winnebago Industries

