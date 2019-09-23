Winnebago Industries Partners with RVing Accessibility Group on Accessibility-Enhanced RVs

"I am thrilled to be working closely with the Winnebago Industries Specialty Vehicles Division to bring further awareness to accessibility and RV travel," said Douglass. "I have a passion for providing travelers and their caregivers with relevant and accurate information about RVing and this partnership will help bring this messaging to an even wider audience."

Douglass holds over 20 years of hands-on experience as a disabled RV traveler, as well as his designation as a professional Accessiologist (Accessibility Specialist). He has received classroom and hands-on accessibility training from the National Center on Accessibility at the University of Indiana, U.S. Access Board, ADA National Symposiums, and the U.S. Department of Justice. In this role, Douglass is also able to examine and evaluate recreational settings for levels of accessibility for both the end-user and the business owner.

"We look forward to combining Mark's real-world experience with Winnebago's commitment to providing world-class AE innovations," explained Robert Kim, Director, Winnebago Industries Specialty Vehicles. "And as our brand ambassador, Mark will continue to raise awareness for inclusive and accessible recreational facilities through education, example, and experience."

On the heels of the debut of their updated 2020 Accessibility-Enhanced motorhomes, Winnebago will continue to grow its AE lineup for both purchase and rental opportunities. Current retail dealers include Stoltzfus RV, US Adventure RV, and Lazydays RV. Rental opportunities are available with Brambillas, Inc. in Shakopee, MN, and Fraserway RV, with multiple locations in Canada.

"We are always looking for new and creative ways to serve this important customer base," says Winnebago Industries Specialty Vehicle Division Sales Manager Jennifer Butters. "The goal of formalizing this product line is to normalize the process of having an accessibility-enhanced RV in stock for dealers. We want to make the purchase experience less mysterious and more commonplace for both the dealer and potential customer. Partnerships with well-known industry leaders like Douglass create great opportunities to drive market awareness for accessibility RVing."

For more information about Winnebago's accessibility-enhanced vehicles, visit https://winnebagoind.com/product-classes/accessibilty-enhanced.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products and commercial vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, boats, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Since the 1980s, its Specialty Vehicles division has leveraged the Winnebago motorhome platform to design and build wheelchair-ready RVs for customers around the world. In 2019, three floorplans were standardized to make these options more available and visible customers with a variety of mobility challenges. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automated email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

For more information about the Winnebago Accessibility-Enhanced RV line, please visit https://winnebagoind.com/product-classes/accessibility-enhanced or follow on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Mark Douglass and RVing Accessibility Group

RVing Accessibility Group Co-Founder Mark Douglass has over 20 years of RVing experience as an adaptive traveler. The organization provides accessible resource information to disabled RV travelers and caregivers who want to experience the joy and freedom of RV travel. By being able to access accurate information about RV parks and rest areas that are ADA accessible, RVing Accessibility Group aims to meet the needs of physically challenged RV travelers. For more information, visit www.rvingaccessibility.org.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Technica Communications for Winnebago Industries

Sarah Malpeli

(828) 400-6840

sarah@technicacommunications.com

SOURCE Winnebago Industries