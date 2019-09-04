Winnebago Reveals 2020 Wheelchair-Ready Motorhomes and New Dealers

"We strive to help our customers enjoy their recreational lifestyles with quality products and the highest levels of service. To build lasting relationships, we take responsibility for our customers' satisfaction throughout the sales and maintenance process - start to finish," states Stoltzfus President Bob Cox. "We are excited to partner with Winnebago to further benefit our customers by providing their Accessibility-Enhanced line for individuals in wheelchairs and with limited mobility."

With three standardized floor plans, the Winnebago AE motorhome line opens up a wider and richer world by allowing people in wheelchairs to travel with comfort and confidence. This addition of more dealers helps ensure this important customer base can have access to view and test models in advance of a purchase.

"US Adventure RV has been recognized as one of North America's top 50 Dealerships by RV Business in terms of Customer Care and are unique in that our Special Vehicle Group can modify or custom build to accommodate unique needs," explained US Adventure RV President John Dresselhaus. "We pride ourselves on providing an exceptional experience for each customer by utilizing our extensive knowledge and low pressure sales environment. Simply, we are thrilled to offer the new Winnebago AE line of RVs to our mobility impaired customer base for both sale and rental."

According to the U.S. Census Bureau 2012 report , there are approximately 3.6 million people over the age of 15 who use a wheelchair, with an additional 11.6 million people utilizing canes, crutches or walkers.

"Since 1976, Lazydays has built a solid reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience; from exceptional service to product expertise and model variety," states Ron Fleming, Vice President & National General Manager of Lazydays RV. "When customers come to us, they are shopping for their home away from home. So, we are excited to be able to serve an even greater market and help those in wheelchairs and with limited mobility find their home away from home."

In addition to the new features, the Accessibility-Enhanced RV line includes floorplans that reflect the most commonly requested design elements such as:

Platform wheelchair lift with an 800-pound lifting capacity

Air assisted door, with wall-mount and key-fob remote controls for wheelchair entry and exit

Expanded hallway and bathroom areas

Large roll-in shower with an assist bar and available folding bench seat, and adjustable height shower head, Raised toilet with assist bars

Roll under lavatory sink standard on 30T AE Adventurer floorplan

Electric adjustable queen bed standard on 34T AE Forza, optional for 30T AE Adventurer (or power Murphy sofa-bed depending on the model)

Thermostatically or remote-control roof vents

Wall-mounted light and generator switches

Lower installation of the systems monitor panel

Optional 6-way power transfer seat

Optional lower microwave placement

"Our goal has always been to help our customers explore the outdoor lifestyle, enabling extraordinary experiences as they travel, live, work and play. The Accessibility-Enhanced line opens new doors for those who may have thought their traveling days were over," says Robert Kim, head of WGO's Speciality Vehicle Division. "We are thrilled to be partnered with these new dealers to expand the availability of the AE lines as we continue to grow and adapt our products in response to our customers' needs."

For more information about Winnebago's accessibility-enhanced vehicles, visit https://winnebagoind.com/product-classes/accessibilty-enhanced .

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products and commercial vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, boats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Since the 1980's, its Specialty Vehicles division has leveraged the Winnebago motorhome platform to design and build wheelchair-ready RVs for customers around the world. In 2019, three floorplans were standardized to make these options more available and visible customers with a variety of mobility challenges. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

For more information about the Winnebago Accessibility-Enhanced RV line, please visit https://winnebagoind.com/product-classes/accessibility-enhanced or follow on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About Lazydays RV

Lazydays, The RV Authority®, is an iconic brand in the RV industry. Home of the world's largest recreational dealership, based on 126 acres outside of Tampa, Florida. Lazydays also has dealerships located at The Villages, Florida; Tucson, Arizona; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Loveland and Denver, Colorado. Offering the nation's largest selection of leading RV brands, Lazydays features nearly 3,000 new and pre-owned RVs, more than 400 service bays, and two on-site campgrounds with over 700 RV campsites. Lazydays RV Accessories & More™ stores offer thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts at dealership locations. In addition, Lazydays also has rental fleets in Colorado.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service and product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. Lazydays consistently provides the best RV purchase, service, rental and ownership experience, which is why more than a half-million RVers and their families visit Lazydays every year, making it their "home away from home." Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY." Additional information can be found here .

About US Adventure RV

US Adventure RV is award-winning RV dealership with two convenient locations in Davenport, Iowa and Naperville, IL. Since 2004 US Adventure RV has proudly served customers from Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, Indiana, Wisconsin and other locations across the country.

Locally and independently owned, for over 15 years, US Adventure RV works hard to ensure that their staff members are experienced, fully equipped and extensively trained so they can best serve customers. As a premier provider of all RV services, the company is committed to providing extensive knowledge and a low-pressure sales situation to help customers make quality decisions. At US Adventure RV, their goal is to be proud of every RV that leaves their shop, and that customers have peace of mind that knowing it will be fixed the first time, every time. For more information visit https://www.usadventurerv.com .

About Stoltzfus RV

Located in Westchester, PA; Stoltzfus RV strives to provide the best customer service, taking responsibility for customer satisfaction throughout the process of sales, finance, parts, and service. Their goal is to build lasting relationships with customers as they enjoy their recreational lifestyle. Their Sales Department is comprised of professional sales consultants who have a vast knowledge and interest in recreational activities and recreational vehicles. In addition, their facility includes 16 acres of new and previously enjoyed inventories including: Class A Gas and Diesel Motor Homes, Class C Motor Homes, Class B Motor Homes, 5th Wheels, Travel Trailers, Hybrids, Fold Downs, and a full line of Bayliner Boats.

Stoltzfus also houses a Parts Department that is dedicated to providing supplies for maintenance and to enhance the pleasure of leisure activities. They have a wide variety of parts in stock but also provide ordering services through popular vendors. And their Service Department delivers high quality preservation for RVs and Boats. Stoltzfus' Certified Technicians have received extensive training and are highly skilled. Stoltzfus RV wants to help their customers make memories that will last a lifetime! For more information, visit https://www.stoltzfus-rec.com .

