Winner Announcement Tops Off Successful FIA Smart Driving Challenge 2024 Season: Greater Than

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The winner of the 2024 Season of the FIA Smart Driving Challenge (FIA SDC) has been announced following the live final in Kigali, Rwanda.

Mobilité Club France member Alexandre Stricher claimed the prize, after beating Thierry Benchetrit at the Kigali event. During the competition, he achieved a 33% CO 2 reduction compared to the average driver.*

"I would like to congratulate Alexandre Stricher for this extraordinary achievement," said Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President. "His score shows that every driver can make a difference – even just in their everyday commute. We all have a role to play in the journey towards a more sustainable and safer planet."

Now in its sixth year, the FIA SDC is a year-long in-app competition, which encourages drivers to take a safer and more sustainable approach to their everyday journeys. With scoring and guidance on how to improve each journey, the app helps drivers to make real-life changes and create better roads for tomorrow.

"I am delighted to see the growth and success of this challenge across the 2024 season," said Willem Groenewald, FIA Secretary General for Automobile Mobility. "It is encouraging to see both the number of participants, and the way in which the app can encourage behavioral change and carbon emissions reductions.

"Change happens through awareness. By utilizing digital technologies to provide tangible, measurable results, we can enable meaningful change in the mobility sector and guide drivers with knowledge towards safer driver choices."

This Season, drivers from 92 countries took part in the Challenge. They saw an overall 9% reduction in CO2 emissions or battery usage compared to the average driver.

Greater Than, a leading provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, provides AI scoring for the app.

"Transport is an essential part of life, but one that contributes greatly to global emissions. The FIA SDC demonstrates that everyday drivers can reduce their impact on the planet with just a little effort, and collectively this can result in big change," said Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO at Greater Than. "Congratulations to the winner, to the runner-up and to all those who continue driving using the FIA SDC to remain more aware of the link between driving behavior and climate impact."

Winner Alexandre Stricher has claimed the title four times, including in Kigali, Rwanda.

"I'm extremely passionate about making changes that benefit the environment, and this is such a fun way to make a difference," said Alexandre. "I encourage everyone to join the FIA SDC to see how easy it is to reduce the impact of everyday trips."

The 2024 Season final of the FIA SDC — which has been supported by several FIA Member Clubs since its launch — was hosted by FIA Member Club Rwanda Automobile Club during the FIA General Assemblies week in Kigali. It is part of a wider FIA sustainability program at the event, which also featured a Sustainable Innovation Series conference, and a content session on the FIA's sustainable goals for 2025.

*The percentage of battery usage or CO2 emissions savings is calculated based on Greater Than's AI technology. The data of each trip is analyzed and transformed into a unique DriverDNA profile that is then compared to a database of over 7 billion DriverDNA profiles to evaluate CO2 savings.

