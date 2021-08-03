Winner of CyberLandr RV for Tesla Cybertruck Announced

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stream It, Inc. on Monday announced an overwhelming response to its CyberLandr giveaway with more than 10,000 contestants. To show its gratitude, everyone who entered the contest and shared it with at least one person through social media is now a winner.

In addition to the grand prize winner receiving a CyberLandr and the runner-up receiving a $1,000 cash prize, the top 10 runners-up will each receive a $10,000 discount from the suggested retail price.

In addition, the thousands of contestants who shared a link to the contest with at least one other person will receive a referral discount of $200 in addition to other referral bonuses they will receive when someone uses their referral code. Referral codes award both the referrer and the referee a $200 discount on their CyberLandr. Referral bonuses are cumulative, so it is possible to earn significant discounts or even a free CyberLandr.

"The CyberLandr is by far the most ambitious Tesla accessory I have seen to date. I wish the team the best of luck in the tough road ahead in executing this great vision that has the potential to make the Cybertruck an even better adventure vehicle," said grand prize winner Frederic Lambert.

Grand Prize Winner: Frederic Lambert

Free CyberLandr Valued at $49,995

Runner-up: Michael Perkins



$10,000 discount plus $1,000 cash

Additional Runners-up

$10,000 discount:

Julie Ellis

William Nixon

Steven Grella

Laurie-Lyn Harrison

Ray Yu

Chris Igneous

Raj (TeslaRaj)

Brenda Jones

Glenn Stockton

Over 5,000 contestants:

$200 Referral Bonus

CyberLandr congratulated the winners and is excited to see where they take their CyberLandrs and how it enhances their lifestyles.

Availability

Separately, when asked about the possible delay in bringing Cybertruck to market, Cyberlandr's CEO Lance King stated, "Our goal remains the same: to have each person's CyberLandr ready when their Cybertruck is ready. We will use any additional time to continue to test and refine CyberLandr." For example, the CyberLandr team and Sandy Munro's team will soon meet for one of their famous multi-day brainstorming sessions to explore ways to further improve design and manufacturability. Munro & Associates is an expert in lean design and manufacturing.

About CyberLandr

CyberLandr is a high-tech, luxury camper that turns Tesla's Cybertruck into the basecamp for urban or wilderness adventures. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and solar energy, CyberLandr lets you make your home any place your wheels and imagination can take you thanks to its zero aerodynamic drag. CyberLandr is a product of Stream It®, the developer of the first mobile-capable, real-time analytics platform that turns video and sensor data into business intelligence. To learn more, visit www.cyberlandr.com.

