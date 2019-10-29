Winner of 'Home of the Year' - Toll Brothers at Rolling Hills Country Club

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toll Brothers is proud to showcase the Fairway model home at Rolling Hills Country Club, a recent recipient of the distinguished award for "Home of the Year" at this year's 2019 SoCal Awards, hosted by the Greater Sales and Marketing Council of the BIA of Southern California.

"Rolling Hills offers coveted country club living nestled within a golf course designed by David Mclay Kidd and the largest range of options to personalize your new home," said Brian Harrelson, Toll Brothers Division Vice President.

Award-Winning Fairway Model

At 4,525 square feet, the Fairway's thoughtful details shine through. A two-story great room completes the setting with a radiant fireplace, as well as a striking two-story outdoor luxury living space. The single-story living home with a master bedroom suite on the main level instantly invites homeowners to relax and unwind with an airy sitting area, a palatial walk-in closet, and an enormous spa-like master bath.

These award-winning homes start at mid $3 million, offering exceptional living and distinct architectural styles like The Abode Ranch, The European Ranch, and The Modern Farmhouse. With the first home closing just under $5 million, the value of these luxurious homes is unparalleled.

The Olgiata floorplan features 4,866 square feet of living space, a two-story foyer with dual staircases, a wraparound luxury outdoor living space, and a well-equipped kitchen with an expansive center island, a walk-in pantry, and an optional prep kitchen.

Offering an impressive 4,880 square feet, The Sunningdale's expansive two-story great room welcomes everyone upon entry, as well as a two-story outdoor space. An expansive island takes center stage in the kitchen for additional prepping and entertaining, and the downstairs master bedroom offers a bonus sitting area.

Homeowners are never far from the shopping and dining at the Rolling Hills Plaza and access to nature trails and green spaces like the Palos Verdes Nature Preserve. Students also have access to a first-class education from the highly rated Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District, which offers preschool and K-12 education.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers is America's award-winning builder of luxury homes, with operations across 22 states. Toll Brothers has been named the No. 1 home builder for five consecutive years and, in 2016, received the No. 6 ranking for construction companies worldwide, as presented in FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies survey.

