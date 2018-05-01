Winner of National Constitution & Bill of Rights Competition Announced.

Second Place: Foothill High School, California WC Teacher: Jeremy Detamore



Third Place: Lincoln High School, Oregon WC Teacher: Rion Roberts



52 classes representing 35 states came to the nation's capital to participate in the academic competition where students demonstrate their knowledge of the Constitution before simulated congressional committees made up of state supreme court judges, constitutional scholars, lawyers, public officials and We the People alumni.

The panel of judges tested the expertise of the classes on the six units of the "We the People: The Citizen & the Constitution" textbook: What Are the Philosophical and Historical Foundations of the American Political System? How Did the Framers Create the Constitution? How Has the Constitution Been Changed to Further the Ideals Contained in the Declaration of Independence? How Have the Values and Principles Embodied in the Constitution Shaped American Institutions and Practices? What Rights Does the Bill of Rights Protect? and What Challenges Might Face American Constitutional Democracy in the Twenty-first Century?



More information on the We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution program is available at http://www.civiced.org/national-finals-2018 and http://www.civiced.org/programs/wtp

The We the People Program is administered by the Center for Civic Education. More information about the Center can be found at http://www.civiced.org

The 2018 We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution National Finals is partially funded by the tremendous effort of teachers, students, parents, and We the People state coordinators to secure community sponsors. Funding is also provided by the Center for Civic Education, state donors, and the Fund for Freedom and Democracy in honor of the Honorable Patricio M. Serna, retired justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court.

The competition results were announced at an awards ceremony Monday evening before an audience of more than 1,400 students, teachers, coordinators, judges and other program participants.

For a list of all the awards and winning schools please visit: http://www.civiced.org/2017-finals-awards

