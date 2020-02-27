Winner of Penn & Teller FOOL US, Illusionist Ivan Amodei arrives at The Hobby Center with Secrets & Illusions

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusionist and Winner of Penn & Teller FOOL US, Ivan Amodei returns to Houston's Hobby Center with Secrets & Illusions. Penn & Teller describing it as "Gorgeous all the way through," and Hollywood Today, stating, "He's the most exciting illusionist we've ever seen."

Join illusionist and winner of Penn & Teller Fool Us, Ivan Amodei on an epic journey to discover the secrets of life in his brand new stage show SECRETS & ILLUSIONS.

Winner of Penn & Teller Fool Us at Hobby Center

With his signature style of thought-provoking vignettes, audience participation, uplifting messages and storytelling, Ivan guides you through the galleries of the legendary Louvre Museum while accompanied by an enchanting musical muse and concert violinist. Follow Ivan as he uncovers life's greatest mysteries deep inside the priceless works of art one dazzling illusion at a time.

Watch a guest face their greatest fear as an intense game of Russian Roulette begins with a surgically sharp 12" Bowie hunting knife. Discover the mysteries of Vincent Van Gogh's infamous painting "Starry Night." Filled with brain-games, secrets, magic, music, illusion, and tons of audience participation; anything can happen to anyone at any time - might it be you?

It's a two-hour immersive experience in which you'll laugh, cry, feel terrified, and be inspired all at the same time. Ultimately, it will encourage and motivate you to discover your purpose and your destiny.

"Gorgeous all the way through." - Penn & Teller

SHOW TIMES: Saturday, March 14, 2020 @ 4pm and 8pm.

For Tickets: 713-315-2525

or www.ivanamodei.com

Media Contact:

Ivan Amodei

Eclipse Production Studios PR Dept.

234971@email4pr.com

805.529.9219

SOURCE Eclipse Production Studios, Inc.

