Winner Of Penn & Teller FOOL US, Illusionist Ivan Amodei Brings Secrets & Illusions To Southern California Stages

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusionist and Winner of Penn & Teller FOOL US, Ivan Amodei will appear on Southern California stages in June with his brand new stage show SECRETS & ILLUSIONS, produced by Eclipse Production Studios.

With the Boston Globe hailing him "Brilliant & Enthralling," Penn & Teller describing it as "Gorgeous all the way through," and Hollywood Today stating, "He's the most exciting illusionist we've ever seen."

Winner of Penn & Teller Fool Us - Illusionist Ivan Amodei.

Ivan is appearing at the historic Alex Theatre in Glendale on June 22 . The renowned Balboa Theatre June 29 in San Diego and the prestigious Irvine Barclay Theatre June 30 in Irvine California.

"I'm excited about this new show. It's unlike other magic show you ever have seen. It's filled with brain-games, puzzles, tons of audience participation, storytelling, comedy, and accompanied by a concert violinist throughout the 2-hour rollercoaster ride," states Ivan Amodei. No two shows are ever alike because of the audience determines all the outcomes and direction they want it to go. It also has something magic is missing, which is the human connection with the illusions.

"What I especially love about this show are the uplifting messages about humanity and life throughout each piece," stated Ivan. As one guest said, "What a brilliant and uplifting night of illusions we experienced last night. Ivan Amodei drew us under his "spell" and touched our souls with his stories of destiny, courage, love, and the meaning of life."

You'll witness a game of Russian Roulette with a 12" Bowie Hunting Knife and a guest having to face their greatest fear. You'll see a person track down love in the most unexpected place, discover how the Laws of Attraction helps an audience member find how to make the right choices in life and witness TIME stop for the entire audience. This show will ultimately inspire, encourage and motivate you to discover your destiny.

"The goal of a beautifully performed illusion should not just fool, but leave a permanent memory on your soul." - Ivan Amodei

Tickets can be purchased on www.ivanamodei.com . Prices start at $45 - $85 and shows in Glendale Alex Theatre and San Diego Balboa Theatre start @7:30 pm. Irvine's show starts at 4 pm.

