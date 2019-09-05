Winner of Penn & Teller FOOL US, Illusionist Ivan Amodei brings Secrets & Illusions to The Huntington Avenue Theatre

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- December 27th, 28th, & 29th 2019 Illusionist and Winner of Penn & Teller FOOL US, Ivan Amodei will appear at the Huntington Avenue Theatre in Boston with his brand new stage show SECRETS & ILLUSIONS.

With the Boston Globe hailing him "Brilliant & Enthralling," Penn & Teller describing it as "Gorgeous all the way through," and Hollywood Today stating, "He's the most exciting illusionist we've ever seen."

Eclipse Production Studios Eclipse Production Studios

"I'm excited about this new show. It's unlike any other magic show you ever have seen. It's filled with brain-games, puzzles, tons of audience participation, storytelling, comedy, and accompanied by a concert violinist throughout the 2-hour rollercoaster ride," states Ivan Amodei. No two shows are ever alike because the audience determines all the outcomes and the direction they want it to go. It also has something magic is missing, which is the human connection with the illusions.

Set on the dark and deserted streets of Paris, you'll enter the legendary Louvre Museum, where a enchanting musical muse escorts you through galleries, while Ivan uncovers life's greatest mysteries deep inside the priceless works of art, one dazzling illusion at a time.

With his signature style of thought-provoking vignettes, audience participation, uplifting messages and storytelling, Ivan guides you through the galleries of the legendary Louvre Museum while accompanied by an enchanting musical muse and concert violinist. Follow Ivan as he uncovers life's greatest mysteries deep inside the priceless works of art one dazzling illusion at a time.

Watch a guest face their greatest fear as an intense game of Russian Roulette begins with a surgically sharp 12" Bowie hunting knife. Discover the mysteries of Vincent Van Gogh's infamous painting "Starry Night." Filled with brain-games, secrets, magic, music, illusion, and tons of audience participation; anything can happen to anyone at any time - might it be you?

It's a two-hour immersive experience in which you'll laugh, cry, feel terrified, and be inspired all at the same time. Ultimately, it will encourage and motivate you to discover your purpose and your destiny.

Tickets can be purchased on www.ivanamodei.com . Dec 27th @7:30pm, Dec 28th @4pm & 8pm, Dec 29th @2pm & 7pm. Prices start at $49 - $89. VIP Packages available. Meet and greet after each show.

Media Contact:

Eclipse Production Studios PR Dept.

John Tash

221182@email4pr.com

805.529.9219

SOURCE Eclipse Production Studios