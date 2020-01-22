Winner of Penn & Teller FOOL US, Illusionist Ivan Amodei RETURNS to Beverly Hills with NEW Show Mysteries & Miracles

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusionist and Winner of Penn & Teller FOOL US, Ivan Amodei returns to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills with his NEW show Mysteries & Miracles. Penn & Teller describing it as "Gorgeous all the way through," and Hollywood Today, stating, "He's the most exciting illusionist we've ever seen."

Mysteries & Miracles is an incredible journey to reveal life's greatest mysteries through Ivan's signature style of thought-provoking vignettes, audience participation, and storytelling.

Within each illusion are inspirational stories brimming with magic, riddles, and secrets. You'll witness impossible feats of memorization, danger, miracles, unbelievable coincidences, physical endurance, and unimaginable predictions.

Historical and in the heart of Beverly Hills, the magic of Old Hollywood has arrived. Passing through the stately iron gates is the first step in your adventure. Enter Ivan's intimate European theatre, where the "Rat Pack" typically performed for their close friends after dark — glistening with crystal chandeliers, stone columns, elegant carpets, and lavishly candle-lit; the atmosphere is nothing short of enchanting.

It's a two-hour immersive experience in which you'll laugh, cry, feel terrified, and be inspired all at the same time. Though not explainable by any laws of nature or science, Ivan leads the audience on a sometimes shocking and daring quest to explore the human condition and the incredible mysteries and miracles inside all of us.

Opening night Feb 14th 2020. Due to demand more dates have been added: Feb 15th, Feb 29th, March 21st, March 27th, and March 28th. More dates being added in April, May, and June. Meet and greet after each show.

For Tickets: 866-811-4111 or www.ivanamodei.com

