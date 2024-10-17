Winner of the AIM Allan Gillian Award 2024: Dutch smart tagging developer Tagologic receives international recognition for innovative approach to digital tagging and data management

The Hague, Netherlands, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hague-based company Tagologic has been awarded the Allan Gilligan Award 2024 by AIM Global. The award is significant recognition for the smart tagging company's innovative approach to digital tagging and data management. Tagologic holds patents for a method of uniquely identifying objects, the TTAG.

In a world where sustainability, transparency, and customer engagement are more important than ever, companies are required to offer more than just beautiful products. Tagologic has developed TTAG: a QR code that offers new possibilities for both consumers and suppliers.

Tagologic are very pleased with this international recognition of their work. Tagologic holds a patent that allows them to uniquely identify objects. It is called TTAG. The idea is based on an internet address. So, if you want to identify a sneaker, it could for example be this: ttag://www.fashionshoe.com/shoe/sneaker/type408/... You can then convert this encoding into a QR code, allowing you to identify each individual pair of shoes. Additionally, it offers transparency about the origin of your products.

Detailed product information

As a consumer, thanks to TTAG, you can easily request detailed information about a specific product. This allows consumers to learn more about the story behind the purchased product. For instance, TTAG reveals information about which countries the fabrics come from and who finished the final product. The consumer gets confirmation that the purchase was responsible and feels a closer connection to the brand.

Quality control and targeted defect detection

For suppliers, TTAG offers the advantage of being able to trace the sold product back to the customer who purchased it. This makes error detection easier. Tagologic, for example, applied TTAG with a large supplier of industrial hoses. They wanted to better monitor the quality of their products. With the help of TTAG, they were able to trace an error in a specific hose and remove it from the production process instead of destroying an entire batch.

Moreover, TTAG can combat fraud, especially in the fashion industry. With TTAG, it can be traced where the item comes from, making it clear whether the product is genuinely from the respective brand or counterfeit.

Tagologic enables consumers to TTAG their 'collection

In addition to smart tagging applications for business-to-business, Tagologic offers consumers the ability to TTAG their 'collection' by providing it with a unique code. This creates a user-generated and user-curated platform for collectors, for example.

AIM Global Allan Gillian Award 2024 for Tagologic

Tagologic has been awarded the 2024 Allan Gillian Award by AIM Global. The award was created in 2012 to honour a revolutionary developer of supply chain standards across multiple industries. The award is given to an industry member who has made outstanding contributions to the development of Automatic Identification and Data Communication (AIDC) applications.

AIM is a global industry alliance for stakeholders in RFID, barcoding, smart devices and other automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies, as well as supporting blockchain, IoT and RTLS applications. AIM develops and manages standards, fosters collaboration, provides education and advocates for the removal of blockchains and barriers.

About Tagologic

Tagologic is changing the way we tag, track and share items. Our platform enables businesses, collectors and inventory managers to add digital tags to physical products, enabling real-time tracking, data analytics and a seamless customer experience. Whether you manage a collection, track inventory or sell products, Tagologic gives you the tools to stay ahead in today's data-driven world.

www.tagologic.com

