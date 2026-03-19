Winner of War Book of the Year, CODE NAME: TRIFECTA Reveals the Stunning True Story of the Covert American Mission Sent to Kill or Capture Mussolini

DENVER, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Winner of "Nonfiction War Book of the Year, Pencraft 2025," CODE NAME: TRIFECTA by Jacek Waliszewski plunges readers into the final, violent heartbeat of World War II—where history fractured and a handful of men were sent into the shadows to change its course.

Rebuilt from Top Secret WWII documents, CIA archives, Allied records, and deathbed confessions, CODE NAME: TRIFECTA reveals the stunning true story of a covert American mission lost beneath the ruins of Europe and only recently discovered in the archives of Washington, D.C.

Winner! War Book of the Year "CODE NAME: TRIFECTA" Reveals the Secret World War II Mission to Kill or Capture Mussolini. Discovered by a U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret, this account draws from classified WWII documents and deathbed confessions to shed light on covert operations deep behind enemy lines. Back Cover "CODE NAME: TRIFECTA"

At the center of the book are Dick and Stan—real-life OSS operatives—who move through the shadows of war. Around them, and in many cases because of them, the Fascist war machine collapses, and Dick and Stan are forced to witness what a broken army is capable of—terror and depravity on a national scale.

Their follow-on mission sends them deep behind enemy lines in the Italian Alps, where Dick and Stan, alongside a small team of SOE operatives and a handful of Italian partisans, are tasked with an objective that carries the literal weight of history: to kill or capture the infamous Italian dictator, Benito Mussolini.

But they are soon discovered, cut off, and surrounded—forced into a final stand against thousands of Fascist fighters and German SS troops who want them dead. Over the course of a month, in the frozen heights of the Italian mountains, the mission transforms into a desperate fight for survival — "the Alamo of the Alps," from which the essence of U.S. Special Operations is born.

Relentless, visceral, and grounded in historical records and family secrets, CODE NAME: TRIFECTA reveals not only the covert American operation that helped seal Mussolini's fate—but the untold story of the men who went in to do it, and the cost of fighting a covert war no one knew about—until now.

Contact:

Jacek Waliszewski

www.CodeNameSecret.com

720-816-0711

SOURCE Jacek Waliszewski