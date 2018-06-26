WINNER, WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER Sprout Foods Takes Home Delicious Living's 2018 Best Bite Award

The Harvest Vegetables Apricots with Chicken pouch is one of five varieties in Sprout's Stage 3 co-branded meat protein line, the first of its kind. Sprout has partnered with Mary's Free-Range Chicken and Turkey, a 3rd Generation US Family Farm, and Organic Prairie, a US Small Family Farm cooperative, to source the organic, free-range chicken and turkey and pasture-raised beef used in their recipes. The meats are hormone free and contain no antibiotics and no pesticides, and like all of Sprout's baby and toddler puree products, this award-winner is made only with USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO ingredients, and contains no concentrates, preservatives, fillers, thickeners, or anything artificial.

"At Sprout, we are committed to delivering the cleanest ingredient baby food and to providing transparency to parents in all that we do," said Meghan Earnest, Sprout's Brand Manager. "It started with being the first brand to offer all of our baby and toddler purees in clear pouch packaging, and expanded to being the first baby food company to co-brand our packaging with our organic meat farmers. We want consumers to know exactly what is in their food and where it comes from, and were proud to highlight our local farm partnerships with U.S. generational family farmers."

This is Sprout's second year in a row winning in the "Best Baby/Toddler Food" category, previously having won in 2017 for their plant-powered toddler snack, Sprout Organic Broccoli Curlz™.

The Delicious Living Best Bite Awards are designed to educate consumers on how to make healthy and trusted food and beverage purchases in a market increasingly saturated with new products and wellness claims. This is the 6th year that Delicious Living magazine, a trusted health and wellness resource for more than 33 years, has conducted the Best Bite Awards.

"Modern consumers expect more out of the food and beverage brands they purchase," said Jenna Blumenfeld, Delicious Living's senior food editor. "More health. More flavor. More convenience. And importantly, more transparency in how and where ingredients are sourced. These inspiring winners show how mindfully formulated (and super tasty!) products stand out on store shelves, foster loyal shoppers and radically improve the food system."

To determine the winners, Delicious Living's editorial team called on industry experts and manufacturers to nominate products for consideration. More than 500 products were tested and judged based on nutrition, ingredients and transparency, but only 25 were tapped as winners within their categories.

"This is our second year in a row winning the Best Bite award, and we couldn't be more thrilled," said Earnest. "Sprout is trusted to deliver food options that are nutritious, great-tasting, and satisfy a variety of diet choices. Now, parents can feel more confident in choosing protein options for their children knowing that Sprout rigorously sources the cleanest ingredients."

About Sprout Foods

Sprout® provides premium organic foods and snacks for babies and toddlers that help parents raise healthy, adventurous eaters. With a broad range of choices including only USDA certified organic, non-GMO ingredients and a mix of whole fruits, vegetables and grains, Sprout's products are designed to expand baby's palate beyond sweet and establish a love of nutritious foods early on. Founded in 2008, the independent company is at the forefront of innovation in organic infant nutrition and is committed to re-imagining healthy eating for modern families. For more information visit http://www.sproutorganicfoods.com.

About Delicious Living

Delicious Living is the leading consumer-facing magazine and health information provider for the natural, organic and healthy products industry. The print edition is distributed 12 times annual and available at natural product retailers nationwide. For more about the magazine or this award, visit www.deliciousliving.com and pick-up the July issue of Delicious Living at your local natural products retailer.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winner-winner-chicken-dinner-sprout-foods-takes-home-delicious-livings-2018-best-bite-award-300672425.html

SOURCE Sprout Foods

Related Links

http://www.sproutorganicfoods.com

