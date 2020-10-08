Winner Winner Live Arcade App Partners With New York Comic Con And MCM Comic Con's Metaverse

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winner Winner Live Arcade App is excited to present the first ever "Live Virtual" arcade experience at New York Comic Con and MCM's Metaverse (NYCC x MCM Metaverse). Online attendees will be able to win exclusive prizes from Funko and other limited edition Comic Con merchandise. As a part of this virtual experience, NYCC has teamed up with Winner Winner, a mobile arcade app available on iOS and Android, to offer this one-of-a-kind experience. Winner Winner enables players to connect to and play real, live-streaming arcade games and claw machines from anywhere. Log onto the WinnerWinner.com app and play for exclusive Comic Con Prizes.

No Convention badge is required to visit the Winner Winner Virtual Booth Page.

During the virtual convention, Comic Con fans will be able to play for exclusive and limited edition items from the 2020 NYCC x MCM Metaverse show, including exclusive Paulie the Pigeon and Pizza Rat collectibles, plushes, show gear and more.

Winner Winner is based in Las Vegas, NV, and has a game studio with hundreds of physical claw machines and other arcade games live-streaming their activity 24/7. To connect and play today, download the app from your respective app store and start winning.

