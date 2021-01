WINNERS ANNOUNCED: 11th Annual HOLLYWOOD MUSIC IN MEDIA AWARDS

Outstanding Song category winners' acceptance speeches included: (studio feature) "Seen" / "Io Si" from THE LIFE AHEAD Diane Warren (Indie) - "Everybody Cries" THE OUTPOST Rita Wilson, Rod Lurie, Larry Groupe (documentary) - "Never Break" from GIVING VOICE , John Legend

Outstanding Score Category winners' acceptance speeches included

Score (studio feature) – NEWS OF THE WORLD James Newton Howard

Score (indie) – MINARI - Emile Mossari

Score (Animation) – SOUL Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

Score (SciFi Fantasy) – TENET – Ludwig Goransson

Score (Horror) – THE INVISIBLE MAN – Ben Wallfisch

Special Live Performances included:

Starr Parodi performing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" on her studio's 1928 Steinway, originally used in WIZARD OF OZ scoring sessions and for the song

performing Kris Bowers performing with Andra Day on Nat King Cole's Steinway at Capitol Records "Unforgettable" which was originally recorded at there

Celeste performing "Hear My Voice" from TRIAL OF CHICAGO 7

Rita Wilson performing from her studio, "Everybody Cries" from THE OUTPOST

Laura Pausini performing "Io Si" / "Seen" from THE LIFE AHEAD

Kenny Loggins performing "I'm Alright"

OUTSTANDING SCORE – FEATURE FILM

NEWS OF THE WORLD (Universal Pictures / Netflix) - James Newton Howard

DA 5 BLOODS (Netflix) - Terence Blanchard

THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) (Netflix) - Gabriel Yared

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM (Netflix) - Branford Marsalis

MANK (Netflix) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

THE MIDNIGHT SKY (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat

PIECES OF A WOMAN (Netflix) - Howard Shore

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 (Netflix) - Daniel Pemberton

OUTSTANDING SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM

MINARI (A24) - Emile Mosseri

THE 24TH (Vertical Entertainment) - Alex Heffes

AMMONITE (Neon) - Dustin O'Halloran, Volker Bertelmann

THE GLORIAS (LD Entertainment / Roadside Attractions) - Elliot Goldenthal

SHIRLEY (Neon) - Tamar-kali

WILD MOUNTAIN THYME (Bleecker Street Media) - Amelia Warner

OUTSTANDING SCORE – ANIMATED FILM

SOUL (Walt Disney Studios) - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

THE CROODS: A NEW AGE (Universal Pictures) - Mark Mothersbaugh

ONWARD (Walt Disney Studios) - Mychael Danna, Jeff Danna

SHAUN THE SHEEP: FARMAGEDDON (Netflix) - Tom Howe

WOLFWALKERS (GKIDS Films) - Bruno Coulais

OUTSTANDING SCORE – SCI-FI/FANTASY

TENET (Warner Bros. / HBO Max) - Ludwig Göransson

THE NEW MUTANTS (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+) - Mark Snow

THE OLD GUARD (Netflix) - Volker Bertelmann, Dustin O'Halloran

PALM SPRINGS (Neon) - Matthew Compton

WONDER WOMAN 1984 (Warner Bros. / HBO Max) - Hans Zimmer

OUTSTANDING SCORE - HORROR FILM

THE INVISIBLE MAN (Universal Pictures) - Benjamin Wallfisch

ANTEBELLUM (Lionsgate Films) - Nate Wonder, Roman GianArthur

THE DARK AND THE WICKED (RLJE Films / Shudder) - Tom Schraeder

THE EMPTY MAN (Walt Disney Studios) - Christopher Young, Lustmord

SWALLOW (IFC Films) - Nathan Halpern

OUTSTANDING SCORE – DOCUMENTARY

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH: A LIFE ON OUR PLANET (Netflix) - Steven Price ATHLETE A (Netflix) - Jeff Beal

CRIP CAMP (Netflix) - Bear McCreary

JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE (Magnolia Pictures / Participant) - Tamar-kali

RISING PHOENIX (Netflix) - Daniel Pemberton



OUTSTANDING SONG – FEATURE FILM

"Io Si (Seen)" from THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) - Written by Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi. Performed by Laura Pausini (Netflix)

"Fight for You" from JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH - Written by H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas. Performed by H.E.R. (Warner Bros. / HBO Max)

"Hear My Voice" from THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 - Written by Daniel Pemberton, Celeste. Performed by Celeste (Netflix)

"Húsavík (Hometown)" from EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA - Written by Savan Kotecha, Rickard Göransson, Fat Max Gsus. Performed by Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Molly Sandén (Netflix)

"The Plan" from TENET - Written by Jacques Webster II, Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde, Ludwig Göransson. Performed by Travis Scott (Warner Bros. Home Entertainment / HBO Max)

"Poverty Porn" from THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION - Written by Radha Blank, Khrysis. Performed by RadhaMUSPrime (Netflix)

"Speak Now" from ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI - Written by Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth. Performed by Leslie Odom Jr. (Amazon Studios)

"Tigress & Tweed" from THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY - Written by Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day. Performed by Andra Day (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING SONG – INDEPENDENT FILM

"Everybody Cries" from THE OUTPOST - Written by Rod Lurie, Larry Groupé, Rita Wilson. Performed by Rita Wilson (Screen Media Films)

"I'll Be Singing" from WILD MOUNTAIN THYME - Written by Amelia Warner, John Patrick Shanley. Performed by Sinéad O'Connor (Bleecker Street Media)

"Rain Song" from MINARI - Written by Emile Mosseri, Stefanie Hong. Performed by Yeri Han (A24)

"Staring At A Mountain" from NEVER RARELY SOMETIMES ALWAYS - Written by Sharon van Etten. Performed by Sharon Van Etten (Focus Features / HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING SONG – ANIMATED FILM

"Just Sing" from TROLLS WORLD TOUR - Written by Max Martin, Justin Timberlake, Ludwig Göransson, Sarah Aarons (Universal Studios)

"Carried Me With You" from ONWARD - Written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth. Performed by Brandi Carlile (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)

"Feel the Thunder" from THE CROODS: A NEW AGE - Written by Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim and Ariel Rechtshaid. Performed by HAIM (Universal Pictures)

"Free" from THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN - Written by Diane Warren. Performed by Charlie Puth (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+)

"Rocket to the Moon" from OVER THE MOON - Written by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, Helen Park. Performed by Cathy Ang (Netflix)

"Stand for Hope - When I Stand with You" from TWO BY TWO: OVERBOARD! - Written by Eímear Noone. Performed by Sibéal (Entertainment One)

OUTSTANDING SONG – DOCUMENTARY

"Never Break" from GIVING VOICE - Written by John Legend, Nasri Atweh, Benjamin Hudson McIldowie, Greg Wells, John Stephens. Performed by John Legend. (Netflix)

"The Future" from THE WAY I SEE IT - Written by Aloe Blacc. Performed by Aloe Blacc (Focus Features)

"How Can I Tell You?" From NASRIN - Written by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty. Performed by Angélique Kidjo (Virgil Films & Entertainment)

"Only The Young" from MISS AMERICANA - Written by Taylor Swift, Joel Little. Performed by Taylor Swift (Netflix)

"See What You've Done" from BELLY OF THE BEAST - Written by Mary J. Blige, Nova Wav, DJ Camper. Performed by Mary J. Blige (PBS)

"Turntables" from ALL IN: THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY - Written by Janelle Monáe. Performed by Janelle Monáe (Amazon)

OUTSTANDING SCORE – INDEPENDENT FILM (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

BLIZZARD OF SOULS (DVĒSEĻU PUTENIS) (Access - A / Pandastorm) - Lolita Ritmanis

ALL AGAINST ALL (Fivia) - Kristian Sensini

BLACK BEACH (eOne Films Spain) - Arturo Cardelus

SUMMER KNIGHT (China Film Administration) - Min He

ZERØ (Nemesis Media) - Ricardo Curto

OUTSTANDING SCORE – TV MOVIE / STREAMED

EVIL EYE (Amazon Prime Video) - Ronit Kirchman

BAD EDUCATION (HBO) - Michael Abels

BAD HAIR (Hulu) - Kris Bowers

CLOUDS (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Disney+) - Brian Tyler

FEARLESS - A NETFLIX ORIGINAL (Netflix) - Anne-Kathrin DernSYLVIE'S LOVE (Amazon Studios) - Fabrice Lecomte

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DOCUMENTARY / SPECIAL PROGRAM

THE BEE GEES: HOW CAN YOU MEND A BROKEN HEART - Produced by Jeanne Elfant Festa, Mark Monroe, Nigel Sinclair. Directed by Frank Marshall (HBO Documentary Films / HBO Max)

COACHELLA: 20 YEARS IN THE DESERT - Produced by Chris Perkel, Raymond Leon Roker and Paul Tollett. Directed by Chris Perkel (YouTube Originals)

THE GO GO'S - Produced by Eimhear O'Neill, Corey Russell, Trevor Birney. Directed by Alison Ellwood (ShowTime Networks)

MISS AMERICANA - Produced by Morgan Neville, Christine O'Malley and Caitrin Rogers. Directed by Lana Wilson (Netflix)

SONG EXPLODER - Produced by Caryn Capotosto, Bryan Younce. Directed by Nicola Marsh & Morgan Neville (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SCORE – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT (Netflix) - Carlos Rafael Rivera

BRIDGERTON (Netflix) - Kris Bowers

THE CROWN (Netflix) - Martin Phipps

LOVECRAFT COUNTRY (HBO / HBO Max) - Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY (CBS / CBS All Access) - Jeff Russo

TED LASSO (Apple TV+) - Tom Howe, Marcus Mumford

OUTSTANDING SCORE - DOCUMENTARY TV SERIES

BELUSHI (Showtime) - Tree Adams

THE DEVIL NEXT DOOR (Netflix) - Antonio Pinto, Eduardo Aram

LENOX HILL (Netflix) - Uri Frost

MCMILLION$ (Netflix) - Pinar Toprak

NIGHT ON EARTH (Netflix) - Edmund Butt

TIGER KING: MURDER, MAYHEM AND MADNESS (Netflix) - Mark Mothersbaugh, John Enroth, Albert Fox, Robert Mothersbaugh

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE THEME – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

HOLLYWOOD (Netflix) - Nathan Barr

HUNTERS (Amazon) - Trevor Gureckis

MARVEL'S 616 (Disney) - Jeremy Turner

P-VALLEY (Starz!) - Terrica Alexander aka Jucee Froot, Katori Hall

THE QUEEN'S GAMBIT (Netflix) - Carlos Rafael Rivera

THE WITCHER (Netflix) - Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli

OUTSTANDING SONG – TV SHOW/LIMITED SERIES

"All For Us" from EUPHORIA - Written by Timothy Lee McKenzie aka Labrinth. Performed by Zendaya & Labrinth (HBO / HBO Max)

"The Eddy" from THE EDDY - Written by Glen Ballard, Randy Kerber. Performed by The Eddy featuring Joanna Kulig on vocals. (Netflix)

"One Less Angel" from THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL - Written by Thomas Mizer, Curtis Moore. Performed by Darius de Haas (Amazon Prime Video)

"Out There" from SEVEN WORLDS, ONE PLANET - Written by Sia, Hans Zimmer, Christopher Braide. Performed by Sia (BBC America)

"Toss A Coin To Your Witcher" from THE WITCHER - Written by Sonya Belousova, Giona Ostinelli, Jenny Klein. Performed by Joey Batey (Netflix)

"Tulsa, 1921 - Catch the Fire" from LOVECRAFT COUNTRY - Written by Laura Karpman, Raphael Saadiq. Performed by Janai Brugger (HBO / HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – FILM

Bonnie Greenberg - THE LIFE AHEAD (LA VITA DAVANTI A SE) (Netflix)

Angela Leus - TROLLS WORLD TOUR (Universal Studios)

Guy C. Routte - THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION (Netflix)

Linda Cohen - THE HIGH NOTE (Focus Features)

Lynn Fainchtein - THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY (Hulu)

Sue Jacobs - PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (Focus Features)

Tom MacDougall - SOUL (Walt Disney Studios)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – TELEVISION

Angela Vicari - THE EDDY (Netflix)

Gabe Hilfer - OZARK (Netflix)

Jen Malone - THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY (Netflix)

Matt Biffa - SEX EDUCATION (Netflix)

Nora Felder & Heather Guibert - BETTER THINGS SEASON 4 (FX Networks)

Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Sarah Bromberg - P-VALLEY (Starz!)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION – VIDEO GAME

Square-Enix Sound Division - FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

Alex Hackford, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary - GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

Sam Marshall, Marc Senasac, Jonathan Mayer - CONCRETE GENIE

Scott Hanau, Alex Hackford, Rob Goodson - MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES

Scott Hanau, Rob Goodson, Scott Shoemaker - THE LAST OF US PART II

OUTSTANDING SCORE – SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

MIME YOUR MANNERS - Corey Wallace

AURA - Sturdivant Adams

SCRIBBLINGS - Nolan Markey

STICKS AND STONES - Daniel Markovich

THE WRONG ROCK - Grant Kirkhope

TO GERARD - Layla Minoui

OUTSTANDING SCORE - SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

IMAGINE SYMPHONY LIVE - Chris Thomas

A BATHROOM ON DRAKE - Dave Catalano

DEFENSELESS - J. M. Quintana Cámara

MY PEOPLE, MY COUNTRY - Zhiyi Wang

THE FIRST COLOR - Annie Rosevear

THE WATER WALKER - Jay Wadley, Trevor Gureckis, Adam Weiss (Found Objects)

OUTSTANDING SCORE – VIDEO GAME

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES - John Paesano

ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA - Jesper Kyd, Sarah Schachner, Einar Selvik

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA - Ilan Eshkeri & Shigeru Umebayashi

HADES - Darren Korb

MARVEL'S AVENGERS - Bobby Tahouri

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS - Gareth Coker

STAR WARS: SQUADRONS - Gordy Haab

THE LAST OF US PART II - Gustavo Santaolalla, Mac Quayle

OUTSTANDING SONG – VIDEO GAME

"The Baddest" from LEAGUE OF LEGENDS - Written by Riot Music Team and Bekuh BOOM; Vocals by SOYEON of (G)I-DLE, MIYEON of (G)I-DLE, Bea Miller, and Wolftyla

"In the Blood" from HADES. Written by Darren Korb. Performed by Darren Korb and Ashley Barrett

"Weeping Dawn" from BALDUR'S GATE 3 - Written by Borislav Slavov. Performed by Vesela Delcheva and Budapest Studio Orchestra

"Renegade" from ARKNIGHTS OST - Written by Jason Walsh. Performed by Substantial and X.ARI

"I'm Ready" from MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES - Written by Jaden Smith, Josiah Bell, Omarr Rambert, Alex Hackford. Vocals by Jaden Smith

"The Way of the Ghost" from GHOST OF TSUSHIMA - Written by Ilan Eshkeri, Jenny Plant. Vocal by Clare Uchima

"BB's Theme" from DEATH STRANDING - Written by Ludvig Forssell. Vocal by Jenny Plant

OUTSTANDING SONG/SCORE – MOBILE VIDEO GAME

CALL OF DUTY: MOBILE - Wilbert Roget, II; Guillaume Roussel and additional artists

GAME FOR PEACE - Theme by Brian Tyler, Score by Austin Wintory, Inon Zur, Wells Zhang, Jon Everist, Jeff Broadbent, Dan Martinez, Edwin Wendler, Jason Walsh Obadiah Brown-Beach, Steven Grove, David Westbom

GARENA FREE FIRE - Nobuko Toda, Ludvig Forssell

HONOR OF KINGS - Edouard Brenneisen, Daniel James and additional artists

KINGDOM CRAFT - Lei Huang, Matthew Carl Earl

MYTHGARD - John Robert Matz

OUTSTANDING SOUNDTRACK ALBUM

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN (Capitol Records)

ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA (Lakeshore Records)

BILL & TED: FACE THE MUSIC (TenThousand Projects)

JINGLE JANGLE: A CHRISTMAS JOURNEY (Atlantic Records)

ONWARD (Walt Disney Records)

SOUL (Walt Disney Records)

THE EDDY (Sony Classical)

MUSIC VIDEO (INDEPENDENT)

The National Parks - Wildflower

Carla Patullo - Apotheke

Hooked Like Helen - Liar

Jamie Alimorad - Brighter Days

JayQ The Legend - Body Talk Remix

Olivia Rox - Galileo

Riotron - Dark Highway

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus - Is This The Real World?

Wouter Kellerman and Mzansi Youth Choir - The Climb

LIVE CONCERT FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Shawn Mendes: Live in Concert (Netflix)



SONG/SCORE – TRAILER

DUNE trailer - Music Supervisor/Music Director: Stephanie Koury. Music Score by Hans Zimmer. Eclipse written by Roger Waters.

SONG/SCORE – COMMERCIAL ADVERTISEMENT

"Enigma (Give a Bit of Mmh to Me)" Kinder Bueno - TV commercial:

Song written by Rainer Pietsch & Amanda Lear. Produced & composed by Jake Warren. Performed by Alice Ella.

MAIN TITLE – TV SHOW (FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

DOFAAT BEIRUT - Amir Hedayah (Lebanon)

ORIGINAL SONG – SHORT FILM

"Brave" from THE GREAT ARTIST - Written by Jon Altham, Pia Toscano, Matthew Postlethwaite. Vocal by Pia Toscano

SPECIAL CITATION

THE SOUNDTRACK OF OUR LIVES - Streaming special benefitting MusiCares

