Winners Announced at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in Partnership With Swarovski

The evening's Womenswear Designer of the Year honor went to Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, presented by Cate Blanchett. Supreme took home the Menswear Designer of the Year award, presented by Trevor Noah. Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen were named Accessory Designer of the Year, presented to them by Julia Garner.

Karlie Kloss presented the Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent to Sander Lak for Sies Marjan. The designer will receive generous financial support from the company as well as exposure to the company's vast and innovative crystal products and applications for fashion.

Busy Philipps presented Kim Kardashian West with the CFDA's first Influencer Award.

Naomi Campbell was named Fashion Icon, presented by Lee Daniels.

Oprah Winfrey presented Edward Enninful with the Media Award.

Donatella Versace was recognized with this year's International Award, presented by Lupita Nyong'o.

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Narciso Rodriguez by Claire Danes.

The Founder's Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert was presented to Carolina Herrera by Caroline Kennedy.

The Swarovski Award for Positive Change was presented to Diane von Furstenberg by Parkland student Delaney Tarr.

In one of the highlights of the evening, Ralph Lauren received A CFDA Members Salute by designers Vera Wang, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Alexander Wang, Thom Browne, Jeffrey Banks, John Varvatos, Donna Karan, Marcus Wainwright, Jason Wu, and Diane von Furstenberg. Tory Burch, Carolina Herrera, Marc Jacobs, Norma Kamali, Calvin Klein, and Reed Krakoff participated in the salute via a soundscape.

"The range and depth of talent honored at the CFDA Fashion Awards is the perfect proof that American fashion is a global powerhouse," said Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA. "I would like to thank Nadja Swarovski and Swarovski for their continued support of the CFDA Fashion Awards and American fashion."

"It has been 17 years since Swarovski and the CFDA first partnered to recognize the talented minds of our industry at the CFDA Fashion Awards. Having the opportunity to witness the change and evolution of the American fashion industry over the last two decades has been a true inspiration and honor," said Nadja Swarovski, Member of the Swarovski Executive Board. "In my mind, we celebrate fashion not only in its purest form of creating beautiful fabrics that adorn us, but as a true reflection of the Zeitgeist. It serves as a reminder that we influence so much more than what's 'in season' – through fashion comes powerful self-expression and continuous empowerment."

The 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet and ceremony were broadcast on Facebook Live at facebook.com/cfda. Additional highlights will be featured on www.cfda.com and CFDA's YouTube channel on Tuesday, June 5th.

CFDA & SWAROVSKI:

Diane von Furstenberg, Steven Kolb, Nadja Swarovski

AWARDS HOST:

Issa Rae

CFDA FASHION AWARDS NOMINEES:

Womenswear: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein, Gabriela Hearst, Marc Jacobs, Virgil Abloh for Off-White, Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Menswear: Raf Simons, for Calvin Klein, Virgil Abloh for Off-White, Supreme, Thom Browne, Tom Ford

Accessory: Stuart Vevers for Coach, Irene Neuwirth for Irene Neuwirth Jewelry, Rachel Mansur & Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel, Paul Andrew, Ashley Olsen & Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent: Mike Amiri for Amiri, Laura Vassar Brock & Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection, Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, Sander Lak for Sies Marjan

HONOREES: Naomi Campbell, Edward Enninful, Carolina Herrera, Kim Kardashian West, Ralph Lauren, Narciso Rodriguez, Donatella Versace, Diane von Furstenberg

PRESENTERS:

Issa Rae (Host), Cate Blanchett, Claire Danes, Lee Daniels, Julia Garner, Caroline Kennedy, Karlie Kloss, Trevor Noah, Lupita Nyong'o, Busy Phillips, Delaney Tarr, Oprah Winfrey

CELEBRITY GUESTS: Sarah Paulson, Brooke Shields, Diane Lane, Liya Kebede, Julianna Margulies, Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld, Katherine Langford, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Amber Heard, Gigi Hadid, Anwar Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Rosario Dawson, Whoopi Goldberg, Kaia Gerber, Lewis Hamilton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Laura Harrier, Julia Garner, Olivia Culpo, Jourdan Dunn, Ashley Graham, Victor Cruz, Jasmine Sanders, Irina Shayk, Erika Jayne, Lily Aldridge, Emily Ratajkowski, Shanina Shaik, Chanel Iman, Lais Ribeiro, Elsa Hosk, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, Stella Maxwell, Sara Sampaio, Winnie Harlow, Grace Elizabeth, Hari Nef, Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, Paul Wesley, Marley Shelton, Alessandra Ambrosio, Tracee Ellis Ross.

DESIGNERS: Alexander Wang, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, Donna Karan, Vera Wang, Erik Torstensson, Brett Heyman, Eva Zuckerman, Rachel Zoe, Rafe Totengco, Tanya Taylor, Kobi Halperin, Carly Cushnie, Nicole Miller, Danielle and Jodie Snyder, Zac Posen, Alexandre Birman, Rebecca Minkoff, Stacey Bendet Eisner, Sarah Flint, Tabitha Simmons, Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia, Christian Siriano, Joseph Altuzarra, Reed Krakoff, Prabal Gurung, Telfar Clemens, Phillip Lim.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

The CFDA Remembers segment honored the passing of Amsale Aberra, Azzedine Alaïa, Pierre Bergé, Benjamin Cho, Hubert de Givenchy, Lance Karesh, Judith Leiber, Bernadine Morris, and Virginia Thoren.

As part of the CFDA's commitment to design education, CFDA member Phillip Lim acknowledged the following scholarships and post-graduate opportunities and their recipients.

CFDA Scholarship Awards: Hannah Hyesoo Kim, Rhode Island School of Design; Yayi Chen, Parsons School of Design

Geoffrey Beene Design Scholarship Award: Kritika Manchanda, Fashion Institute of Technology

Liz Claiborne Design Scholarship Award: Cameron Orland, Academy of Art University

Kenneth Cole Footwear Innovation Award: Susan Zienty, Academy of Art University

ABOUT THE 2018 CFDA FASHION AWARDS

Nominees, honorees, and winners were determined by the CFDA Awards Guild which is comprised of CFDA members, leading fashion journalists, stylists, and top retail executives. Voting participation increased by 15 percent this year.

KCD was Executive Producer of the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards. The Creative Group provided Creative Direction of Graphics, Nominee Packages & Honoree Films. Stefan Beckman was Creative Director, Stage Design & Décor.

The official partners of the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards include:

Official Carpet Sponsor, ECONYL® x ege

Official Hydration Partner, LIFEWTR

Official Ride Share Partner, Lyft

Official Champagne Sponsor, Perrier-Jouët featuring Belle Epoque Rosé

Official Spirit Sponsor, Maestro Dobel Tequila

Official Hair Sponsor, Pureology

MEDIA RESOURCES

House Photography: BFA: www.bfa.com

Select image download link: https://we.tl/JncMJiFWBc

MNR (Multimedia News Release): Broadcast quality videos, high-resolution photographs, and press release will be available the evening of June 4 at http://isbx.it/61bce

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: CFDA

Instagram: @CFDA, #CFDAawards

Twitter: @CFDA, #CFDAawards

CFDA.Tumblr.com

Youtube.com/CFDATV

About the CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with a membership of over 500 of America's foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the Fashion Calendar and is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule. It also offers programs which support professional development and scholarships. Member support is provided through the Strategic Partnerships Group, a group of high-profile companies offering designers strategic opportunities. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a separate, not-for-profit organized to mobilize the membership to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives. For more information, please visit www.CFDA.com, facebook.com/cfda, instagram.com/cfda, twitter.com/cfda, cfda.tumblr.com, and youtube.com/cfdatv

About Swarovski

Swarovski delivers a diverse portfolio of unmatched quality, craftsmanship, and creativity. Founded in 1895 in Austria, the company designs, manufactures and markets high-quality crystals, genuine gemstones and created stones as well as finished products such as jewelry, accessories and lighting. The Swarovski Crystal Business is run by the fifth generation of family members and has a global reach with approximately 2,800 stores in around 170 countries, more than 27,000 employees, and revenue of about 2.6 billion euros in 2016. Together with its sister companies Swarovski Optik (optical devices) and Tyrolit (abrasives), Swarovski Crystal Business forms the Swarovski Group. In 2016, the Group generated revenue of about 3.37 billion euros and employed more than 32,000 people. A responsible relationship with people and the planet is an integral part of Swarovski's heritage. The global Swarovski Waterschool education program has reached 461,000 children on the world's greatest rivers, and the Swarovski Foundation, set up in 2013, works to support culture and creativity, promote wellbeing, and conserve natural resources to achieve positive social impact. www.swarovskigroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winners-announced-at-the-2018-cfda-fashion-awards-in-partnership-with-swarovski-300659648.html

SOURCE Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA)

Related Links

http://www.CFDA.com

