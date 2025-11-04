WINNERS ANNOUNCED AT THE 2025 CFDA FASHION AWARDS PRESENTED BY AMAZON FASHION

Ralph Lauren Named American Womenswear Designer of the Year and Thom Browne Named American Menswear Designer of the Year.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of Fashion Designers of America [CFDA] celebrated the winners and honorees of the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards presented by Amazon Fashion at the American Museum of Natural History.

CFDA Chairman Thom Browne welcomed honorees, nominees, and guests at the start of the ceremony.

Teyana Taylor served as the evening's host.

Naomi Watts presented the American Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Ralph Lauren, while Mark Ronson, Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne presented the American Menswear Designer of the Year award to Thom Browne.

Benito Skinner and Jennifer Fisher announced Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen of The Row as the American Accessory Designer of the Year, while Addison Rae and Christopher John Rogers presented the Google Shopping American Emerging Designer of the Year award to Ashlyn Park of Ashlyn.

A$AP Rocky was named Fashion Icon, presented by Anna Wintour.

Jennifer Lawrence gave Sara Moonves the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard.

Amber Valletta and Ariana DeBose presented Donatella Versace with the Positive Change Award.

The Founder's Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert was given to Cynthia Rowley by Julianne Moore.

Ava DuVernay gave the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion to Jerry Lorenzo of Fear of God.

Nicole Phelps presented the Isabel Toledo Board of Directors' Tribute to Andre Walker.

Naomi Campbell gave the International Award to Pieter Mulier of Alaïa.

The Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Ralph Rucci by Thom Browne.

Program highlights

Olivia Dean performed the song "So Easy (To Fall in Love)" from her long-awaited sophomore album, "The Art Of Loving."

Leslie Bibb presented a film by Nian Fish that captured American fashion highlights of the past year.

Creative entrepreneur and media personality Jenna Lyons returned as the Official CFDA Red Carpet Host.

Amazon Fashion is the Presenting Partner for the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Additional supporters of the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards include Google Shopping for the American Emerging Designer of the Year award as well as M•A•C Cosmetics, Official Beauty Partner, and Krug, Official Champagne Partner, with Transportation provided by Lincoln.

The Awards ceremony and gala dinner will be held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Monday, November 3, 2025.

2025 CFDA FASHION AWARDS

HOST: Teyana Taylor

Official CFDA Red Carpet Host: Jenna Lyons

AWARDS PRESENTERS: Addison Rae, Anna Wintour, Amber Valletta, Ariana DeBose, Ava DuVernay, Benito Skinner, Christopher John Rogers, Dao-Yi Chow, Jennifer Fisher, Jennifer Lawrence, Julianne Moore, Leslie Bibb, Mark Ronson, Maxwell Osborne, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Phelps, Thom Browne

HONOREES: A$AP Rocky, Andre Walker, Donatella Versace, Cynthia Rowley, Jerry Lorenzo, Pieter Mulier, Ralph Rucci, Sara Moonves

DESIGNER NOMINEES:

American Womenswear Designer of the Year: Rachel Scott for Diotima, Daniella Kallmeyer for Kallmeyer, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera

American Menswear Designer of the Year: Mike Amiri for Amiri, Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta for Eckhaus Latta, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Thom Browne, Willy Chavarria

American Accessory Designer of the Year: Ana Khouri, Catherine Holstein for Khaite, Raul Lopez for Luar, Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, Tory Burch

Google Shopping American Emerging Designer of the Year: Taylor Thompson for 5000, Ashlynn Park for Ashlyn, Julian Louie for Aubero, Bernard James, Colleen Allen

VIP Guests: Alex Consani, Allison Sarofim, Alton Mason, Ashley Graham, Bach Buquen, Barbara Palvin, Bad Gyal, Bernadette Peters, Britt Lower, Brittany Snow, Carolyn Murphy, Ciara, Chloe Fineman, Dove Cameron, Ego Nwodim, Elsa Hosk, Ejae, Eva Chen, Gabbriette, Fabiola Beracasa Beckman, Jordyn Woods, JT, Keith Powers, Kelsea Ballerini, Kimora Lee Simmons, Law Roach, Laura Harrier, Mark Ronson, Mary Beth Barone, Michelle Williams, Mandy Moore, Morgan Riddle, Morgan Spector, Morgan Stewart, Nina Dobrev, Nicky Rothschild, Nina Dobrev, Olandria Carthen, Olivia Cheng, Paloma Elsesser, Precious Lee, Rain Spencer, Renee Rapp, Ryan Destiny, Saweetie, Sombr, Stefon Diggs, Stephanie Seymour, Suni Lee, Taylor Hill, Tyriq Withers, Venus Williams

MEDIA RESOURCES

House Photography: BFA: http://www.bfa.com/

Street Style Arrivals: https://bfa.com/events/52251/share/75abbf3c0c85c7

Step and Repeat Arrivals: https://bfa.com/events/52239/share/992f2c0782470c

Trova Arrivals: https://bfa.com/events/52241/share/04b657c6d29145

Cocktails: https://bfa.com/events/52245/share/7f383201e381d2

Dinner & Awards: https://bfa.com/events/52247/share/923337aa317e1b

Winners Walk Step & Repeat: https://bfa.com/events/52243/share/a44dd1ae2b2542

Winners Walk Portraits: https://bfa.com/events/52249/share/772edac8795ae0

MNR (Multimedia News Release): Broadcast quality videos, high-resolution photographs, and press highlights of the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards: https://tinyurl.com/4rwpje2a

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: CFDA

Instagram: @CFDA, #CFDAawards

X: @CFDA, #CFDAawards

TikTok: @cfda

CFDA.Tumblr.com

Youtube.com/CFDATV

About CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a not-for-profit trade association founded in 1962 with a membership of more than 350 of America's foremost womenswear, menswear, jewelry, and accessory designers. Pillars include Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion through the IMPACT initiative, as well as Sustainability in Fashion. The organization provides its Members with timely and relevant thought-leadership and business development support. Emerging designers and students are supported through professional development programming and numerous grant and scholarship opportunities. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the Fashion Calendar and is the organizer of the Official New York Fashion Week Schedule. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a separate, not-for-profit organized to mobilize the membership to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives.

SOURCE CFDA