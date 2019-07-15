Winners Announced for 15th Annual Golden Crown Literary Society (GCLS) Awards

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, July 13, 2019, the Golden Crown Literary Society (GCLS), the nation's only lesbian literary organization whose mission is education, promotion, and recognition of lesbian-themed literature, announced 34 winners of the 15th Annual Goldie Literary Awards in 18 categories. Author Lynn Ames and Entertainment Writer Dana Piccoli emceed the ceremony at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Pittsburgh, where over 300 attendees celebrated lesbian literature.

"Our Goldies Awards Program," said executive director Mary Phillips, "is the only program in the nation that focuses exclusively on the best in lesbian-themed literature."

Ann Allen Shockley received the Lee Lynch Classic Award for her groundbreaking book Loving Her (Open Road Media 2014). The Award recognizes books that convey meaningful lesbian experiences with influential historical value to the lesbian community.

Author Sandra Scoppettone received the Trailblazer Award for her extraordinary literary contributions. This lifetime achievement award is presented annually in recognition of contributions made to lesbian literature.

Dr. Virginia Fielder received the GCLS Directors' Award for her volunteer contributions to the organization. Special speakers included authors Cindy Rizzo and Malinda Lo.

The Conference featured the world premiere of the groundbreaking feature-length documentary, In Her Words: 20th Century Lesbian Fiction, produced by Cheryl Pletcher and co-directed by Lisa Marie Evans and Marianne K. Martin, which preserves and documents the words and works of authors of lesbian literature.

15th Annual GCLS Award Winners

Ann Bannon Popular Choice: A Proper Cuppa Tea by K.G. MacGregor

Combined Non-Fiction: The Liberation of Ivy Bottini: A Memoir of Love and Activism by Judith V. Branzburg

Contemporary Romance Long Novels: Gold by E. J. Noyes, It's Not a Date by Heather Blackmore, Just for Show by Jae, and Three Reasons to Say Yes by Jaime Clevenger

Contemporary Romance: Mid-Length Novels: Pursuit of Happiness by Carsen Taite, Blend by Georgia Beers, A Wish Upon a Star by Jeannie Levig, and Love at Cooper's Creek by Missouri Vaun

Contemporary Romance: Short Novels: The Promise by Claire Highton-Stevenson, The Neighbor by Gerri Hill, and Breakthrough by Kris Bryant

Debut Novels: Chasing Stars by Alex K. Thorne, Compass Rose by Anna Burke, and The Music and the Mirror by Lola Keeley

Erotic Novel: Breaking the Rules by Larkin Rose

Fiction Anthologies: Language of Love by Astrid Ohletz and Lee Winter

General Fiction: Perfect Little Worlds by Clifford Mae Henderson, and Bird on a Wire by Tagan Shepard

Historical Fiction: Lies of Omission by Elena Graf

Humorous Novel: Great Bones by Lynn Ames

Mystery/Thriller/Crime: Alias by Cari Hunter, and What You Want to See by Kristen Lepionka

Paranormal/Occult/Horror: Gnarled Hollow by Charlotte Greene

Poetry Poems/Collection: Lovely by Lesléa Newman

Romantic Blend: Chasing Stars by Alex K. Thorne, Ask Me Again by E. J. Noyes, and My Lady Lipstick by Karin Kallmaker

Science Fiction/Fantasy: Waking the Dreamer by K. Aten, Proxima Five by Missouri Vaun, and Lucky 7 by Rae D. Magdon

Tee Corinne Award for Outstanding Cover Design: 2º by Ann McMan

Young Adult/New Adult: Snowsisters by Tom Wilinsky and Jen Sternick

About the Golden Crown Literary Society

The Golden Crown Literary Society (GCLS), a 501(c)3 non-profit founded in 2004 is the leading lesbian-themed literary organization bringing authors, readers, and publishers together while creating a diverse and inclusive community. The organization's mission is to increase the visibility and integrity of lesbian-themed literature, through its writing academy and educational programs, its annual conference, and its national and internationally recognized Goldie Awards.

