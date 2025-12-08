Winners Announced for 2025 IAPO Business Awards

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IAP Career College, in partnership with the International Association of Professional Organizations (IAPO), is delighted to announce the winners of the inaugural 2025 IAPO Business Awards, celebrating exceptional achievement, innovation, and leadership among small and independent businesses worldwide.

Developed by the same team behind the internationally recognized Next Generation Indie Book Awards and the Next Generation Indie Film Awards, the IAPO Business Awards were created to shine a spotlight on outstanding entrepreneurs and organizations making a real impact in their industries and communities. The Awards honor innovation and success while helping winners and nominees boost their credibility and visibility.

The Best Overall Business Winner in the 2025 IAPO Business Awards is:

Anchored in Healing (Allison Hunnicutt)

Anchored in Healing is a counseling and coaching practice dedicated to helping individuals, couples, and families create meaningful, sustainable change. With a mission to help people heal from trauma, rebuild trust, and learn to live and love with greater emotional maturity.

Category Winners include:

Best New Business: Diamond Factor Experience and DFN Broadcast Studio (Barbara Beckley)

Best Established Business: Anchored in Healing (Allison Hunnicutt)

Fastest Growing Business: Alessandro Pet Spa (Alessandro Teixeira)

Best Retail Business: Libarius (Olga Moisseyeva)

Best Service Business: Courage to Create Publishing (Brittney Harrison)

Best Home-Based Business: The Cakery Land LLC (Fanny Tenorio)

Most Creative Business: Skip Thomas Adventures (Cindy Romero)

"Congratulations to this year's winners of the IAPO Business Awards! You've shown exceptional leadership, creativity, and innovation in your businesses. Your achievements uplift our entire community of entrepreneurs, learners, and all-around 'dream chasers,' and we're proud to recognize your success."

— Catherine Goulet, Chairperson of the International Association of Professional Organizations (IAPO)

Applications are now open for the 2026 IAPO Business Awards. Business owners and entrepreneurs from all industries are invited to apply at: https://www.iapcollege.com/iapobusinessawards.

About IAP Career College and its affiliate IAPO

IAP Career College, a division of FabJob Inc., offers award-winning online certificate programs developed by industry experts and academics with global experience. Since 1999, FabJob has been recognized for helping students launch successful careers and featured in outlets from ABC to CNN.

IAPO (International Association of Professional Organizations) is a network of professional associations that supports people working in and training for their dream careers. Through education, community, business development resources, and programs like the IAPO Business Awards, IAPO helps members grow professionally and stay connected with others in their field.

Media Contact:

Shelley Anderson

Phone: 403-949-0037

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.iapcollege.com

