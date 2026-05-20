Winners Announced for 2026 Next Generation Indie Book Awards

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group (IBPPG) has announced the winners of the 2026 Next Generation Indie Book Awards, the largest international awards program for indie authors and publishers.

Entering its 20th year, the awards honor outstanding independently published books in over 80 categories. Winners and finalists will be celebrated at a gala on June 26, 2026, at The Newberry Library in Chicago, IL, coinciding with the American Library Association Annual Conference. Organizers hope to livestream the event beginning at 5:00 p.m. CT at https://www.facebook.com/NextGenerationIndieBookAwards.

The Next Generation Indie Book Awards are judged by leaders in the indie publishing industry, many of whom have had long careers at major publishing houses. Drawing on their deep experience and love of great storytelling, they recognize books that deserve a wider audience.

FabJob.com serves as this year's Platinum Sponsor, with IAP Career College (iapcollege.com) returning as Gold Sponsor.

The awards aim to spotlight the achievements of independent authors and publishers and help them gain the recognition they deserve. As Co-Chair Catherine Goulet explains:

"Like other independent artists, many indie book publishers face challenges that the industry giants don't experience. The indies have to work much harder to get their best books into readers' hands."

To increase visibility, the top 80+ books will be reviewed by renowned New York literary agent Marilyn Allen (formerly of HarperCollins) or her co-agents for potential representation in distribution, foreign rights, film, and more.

The top prize-winning books in the 2026 Next Generation Indie Book Awards are:

Top Fiction Winners

1st Place ($1,500): Alice Anyway, by Brenda K. Thompson (Self-Published)

by Brenda K. Thompson (Self-Published) 2nd Place ($750): Red and Me, by Terry Lee Caruthers (Star Bright Books)

by Terry Lee Caruthers (Star Bright Books) 3rd Place ($500): Writer-In-Residence, by J.A. Hoskins (Nom De Plume Publishing)

Top Non-Fiction Winners

1st Place ($1,500): Of Bloodlines and Blue Notes: Lyrics, Album Notes and Critical Essays, by Terry Blade (Blade Arthouse Media)

by Terry Blade (Blade Arthouse Media) 2nd Place ($750): Flora of the Orinoco: Aquatic and Semi-Aquatic Plants, by Ivan Mikolji (Mikolji Corp.)

by Ivan Mikolji (Mikolji Corp.) 3rd Place ($500): African-American Women Who Began A Movement: 100 Visionaries Of Freedom, Justice, And Equality, by Michael A. Carson, Matthew A. Carson, Shenika H. Carson (Double Infinity Publishing)

The complete list of winners and finalists is available at indiebookawards.com.

About the Literary Agent

Marilyn Allen has held senior roles at HarperCollins, Penguin Random House (formerly Penguin Books and Random House), and Simon & Schuster, representing bestselling authors including Stephen King, Ken Follett, and Barbara Kingsolver.

About IBPPG

The Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group promotes excellence in indie publishing and recognizes outstanding work through programs like the Next Generation Indie Book Awards.

Books published in 2025–2027 are eligible for the 2027 awards. Entry details at indiebookawards.com.

NEW: Next Generation Short Story Awards. For more information, visit shortstoryawards.com.

Media Contact: Marilyn Allen, (203) 820-5967

SOURCE The Independent Book Publishing Professionals Group