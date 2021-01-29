Winners Announced for Internet2 Community Anchor Program's Distance Learning Scholarship

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet2 today announced the winners of the Community Anchor Program (CAP) Distance Learning Scholarship program to give K-12 teachers free, one-on-one distance learning programs for their class through the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration (CILC). A total of 38 recipients teaching grades K-12 across Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, New York, Ohio and Oklahoma are being awarded CILC scholarships that will directly benefit more than 1,600 students.

"We are thrilled to be able to help teachers provide their students with a unique interactive classroom experience for their students during the pandemic, regardless of whether their students are attending school in-person or online," said Internet2 Community Anchor Program Director Stephanie Stenberg. "Research and education networks provide schools a robust internet connection for education and an unparalleled level of service, and we are proud to serve them. Congratulations to all the scholarship recipients!"

The scholarship program was open to K-12 teachers from a school that connects to the national Internet2 network through their state or regional research and education network. Teachers could choose from any of the over 1,900 professionally delivered programs offered through CILC, all of which have been evaluated by teachers and can be sorted by topic or by recommendation.

Live, interactive learning experiences

Kirstina Frazier teaches first to third grade students at Andover Elementary, a small, rural school in Connecticut that is a member of the Connecticut Education Network. Frazier selected the Exploring the Continents with Story and Song program to allow students the opportunity to gain an appreciation and understanding for the world around them. "I want my students to gain a greater appreciation for the people and cultures from around the world through traditional storytelling and instruments," said Frazier.

For Michelle Hundt, a fifth-grade teacher at Wharton Elementary in Illinois, and whose school is a member of the Illinois Century Network, the What's the Matter? program offered the perfect opportunity to supplement what students have been learning about the subject this year. "My students are currently studying how particles undergo phase changes due to temperature and heat changes. I am looking for some really neat ways to get them excited about this topic, and this seems like a great learning opportunity for them," said Hundt.

For Taggart Fox from New Carlisle Elementary School in Ohio, whose school is a member of OARnet, offering the Kids Rock On - Chipping Away at the Rock Cycle! program for third-grade students is an opportunity to introduce geology with the hope that the role of geologists would spark interest and begin to develop the roots of future career path options. "The rock cycle and rock classification are pertinent to our standards. Weathering is a tough concept to grasp because of its dependance on lengths of time, and I am hopeful this course will show some real-life examples that the students can identify with," said Fox.

Distance learning scholarship winners

The 38 scholarship recipients connect to the Internet2 network via one of the following seven state or regional research and education networks: Connecticut Education Network, Iowa Communications Network, Illinois Century Network, KanREN in Kansas, NYSERNet in New York, OARnet in Ohio, and OneNet in Oklahoma.

Scholarship winners are listed below, along with the state or regional research and education network that connects their school to the Internet2 network.

# Teacher Name School Name City & State Grade(s) Connecting

Research &

Education Network 1 Debra Allard Integrated Day

Charter School Norwich, CT 6th grade Connecticut

Education Network 2 Kristy Cook Strong Elementary

School Plantsville, CT 5th grade Connecticut

Education Network 3 Lori Crocker-

Lincoln Eastford

Elementary School Eastford, CT 2nd and 3rd grade Connecticut

Education Network 4 Melanie

Drinkwater Canton Middle

School Collinsville, CT 7th grade Connecticut

Education Network 5 Lynn Erickson Stafford

Elementary School Stafford

Springs, CT 2nd grade Connecticut

Education Network 6 Kirstina Frazier Andover

Elementary School Andover, CT 1st-3rd grade Connecticut

Education Network 7 Kimberly Hollenbach Birch Grove

Primary Tolland, CT Kindergarten Connecticut

Education Network 8 Marissa Krayeski Chaplin

Elementary School Chaplin, CT 5th and 6th grade Connecticut

Education Network 9 Louise Morrison Thompson Middle

School Grosvenordale,

CT 6th grade Connecticut

Education Network 10 Sarah Moynihan Birch Grove

Primary School Tolland, CT Kindergarten Connecticut

Education Network 11 Julie Prescott Chippens Hill

Middle School Bristol, CT 8th grade Connecticut

Education Network 12 Ashleeann Traner South Side School Bristol, CT Kindergarten Connecticut

Education Network 13 Ashleeann Traner South Side School Bristol, CT Kindergarten- 5th

grade Connecticut

Education Network 14 Nancy Wasserman John F Kennedy

Middle School Plantsville, CT 8th grade Connecticut

Education Network 15 Lisa Seaba Jefferson

Elementary Muscatine, IA Kindergarten Iowa

Communications

Network 16 Laurel Adams Palestine High

School Palestine, IL 6-12th grade Illinois Century

Network 17 Alexis Billick Franklin Jr/Sr. High

School Franklin, IL 9th grade Illinois Century

Network 18 Vanessa Courts Alain Locke

Charter School Chicago, IL Kindergarten Illinois Century

Network 19 Morgan Dillman Geff Grade School Geff, IL 1st grade Illinois Century

Network 20 Margaret Figura CICS West Belden --

Distinctive

Schools Chicago, IL 4th grade Illinois Century

Network 21 Susan Hagan Meridian

Elementary School Blue Mound, IL 4-5th grade Illinois Century

Network 22 Susanne Hokkanen Heritage

Middle School Summit, IL 6, 7, and 8th grade Illinois Century

Network 23 Michelle Hundt Wharton

Elementary Summit, IL 5th grade Illinois Century

Network 24 Michele Irlacher Riverdahl

Elementary Rockford, IL 1st grade Illinois Century

Network 25 Ashley Mays CICS Bucktown --

Distinctive Schools Chicago, IL 2nd grade Illinois Century

Network 26 Kelly Pollack Chicago

International

Charter School:

West Belden Chicago, IL 3rd grade Illinois Century

Network 27 Melisa Shepard Webster

Elementary Collinsville, IL 2nd grade Illinois Century N

etwork 28 Jeanine Shumaker Riverdahl

Elementary Rockford, IL 1st grade Illinois Century

Network 29 Angie Tapley Rich Township

High School FAC

Campus Richton Park, IL 11th grade Illinois Century

Network 30 Jim Cera Riverside High

School Wathena, KS 9-12th grade KanREN 31 Annette Bahun Eden Central

School District Eden, NY 6th grade NYSERNet 32 Kelly Grimaldi! Eden Elementary

School Eden, NY 3rd grade NYSERNet 33 Rebecca Bowman West Muskingum

Elementary Zanesville, OH 1st grade OARnet 34 Taggart Fox New Carlisle

Elementary School New Carlisle,

OH 3rd grade OARnet 35 Michelle Smith Eastern

Elementary Lexington, OH 6th grade OARnet 36 Ronna Dunigan Leflore Public

Schools Le Flore, OK 1-2nd grade OneNet 37 Melissa Newport White Rock Public

School McLoud, OK 2nd grade OneNet 38 Tiffany Robinson LeFlore Public

School Le Flore, OK 1st grade OneNet 39 Mallory Tully White Rock Public

School McLoud, OK PK-8th grade

Music, 5th-8th

grade Science OneNet

