Winners Announced for Internet2 Community Anchor Program's Distance Learning Scholarship
Jan 29, 2021, 09:10 ET
WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet2 today announced the winners of the Community Anchor Program (CAP) Distance Learning Scholarship program to give K-12 teachers free, one-on-one distance learning programs for their class through the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration (CILC). A total of 38 recipients teaching grades K-12 across Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, New York, Ohio and Oklahoma are being awarded CILC scholarships that will directly benefit more than 1,600 students.
"We are thrilled to be able to help teachers provide their students with a unique interactive classroom experience for their students during the pandemic, regardless of whether their students are attending school in-person or online," said Internet2 Community Anchor Program Director Stephanie Stenberg. "Research and education networks provide schools a robust internet connection for education and an unparalleled level of service, and we are proud to serve them. Congratulations to all the scholarship recipients!"
The scholarship program was open to K-12 teachers from a school that connects to the national Internet2 network through their state or regional research and education network. Teachers could choose from any of the over 1,900 professionally delivered programs offered through CILC, all of which have been evaluated by teachers and can be sorted by topic or by recommendation.
Live, interactive learning experiences
Kirstina Frazier teaches first to third grade students at Andover Elementary, a small, rural school in Connecticut that is a member of the Connecticut Education Network. Frazier selected the Exploring the Continents with Story and Song program to allow students the opportunity to gain an appreciation and understanding for the world around them. "I want my students to gain a greater appreciation for the people and cultures from around the world through traditional storytelling and instruments," said Frazier.
For Michelle Hundt, a fifth-grade teacher at Wharton Elementary in Illinois, and whose school is a member of the Illinois Century Network, the What's the Matter? program offered the perfect opportunity to supplement what students have been learning about the subject this year. "My students are currently studying how particles undergo phase changes due to temperature and heat changes. I am looking for some really neat ways to get them excited about this topic, and this seems like a great learning opportunity for them," said Hundt.
For Taggart Fox from New Carlisle Elementary School in Ohio, whose school is a member of OARnet, offering the Kids Rock On - Chipping Away at the Rock Cycle! program for third-grade students is an opportunity to introduce geology with the hope that the role of geologists would spark interest and begin to develop the roots of future career path options. "The rock cycle and rock classification are pertinent to our standards. Weathering is a tough concept to grasp because of its dependance on lengths of time, and I am hopeful this course will show some real-life examples that the students can identify with," said Fox.
Distance learning scholarship winners
The 38 scholarship recipients connect to the Internet2 network via one of the following seven state or regional research and education networks: Connecticut Education Network, Iowa Communications Network, Illinois Century Network, KanREN in Kansas, NYSERNet in New York, OARnet in Ohio, and OneNet in Oklahoma.
Scholarship winners are listed below, along with the state or regional research and education network that connects their school to the Internet2 network.
|
#
|
Teacher Name
|
School Name
|
City & State
|
Grade(s)
|
Connecting
|
1
|
Debra Allard
|
Integrated Day
|
Norwich, CT
|
6th grade
|
Connecticut
|
2
|
Kristy Cook
|
Strong Elementary
|
Plantsville, CT
|
5th grade
|
Connecticut
|
3
|
Lori Crocker-
|
Eastford
|
Eastford, CT
|
2nd and 3rd grade
|
Connecticut
|
4
|
Melanie
|
Canton Middle
|
Collinsville, CT
|
7th grade
|
Connecticut
|
5
|
Lynn Erickson
|
Stafford
|
Stafford
|
2nd grade
|
Connecticut
|
6
|
Kirstina Frazier
|
Andover
|
Andover, CT
|
1st-3rd grade
|
Connecticut
|
7
|
Kimberly Hollenbach
|
Birch Grove
|
Tolland, CT
|
Kindergarten
|
Connecticut
|
8
|
Marissa Krayeski
|
Chaplin
|
Chaplin, CT
|
5th and 6th grade
|
Connecticut
|
9
|
Louise Morrison
|
Thompson Middle
|
Grosvenordale,
|
6th grade
|
Connecticut
|
10
|
Sarah Moynihan
|
Birch Grove
|
Tolland, CT
|
Kindergarten
|
Connecticut
|
11
|
Julie Prescott
|
Chippens Hill
|
Bristol, CT
|
8th grade
|
Connecticut
|
12
|
Ashleeann Traner
|
South Side School
|
Bristol, CT
|
Kindergarten
|
Connecticut
|
13
|
Ashleeann Traner
|
South Side School
|
Bristol, CT
|
Kindergarten- 5th
|
Connecticut
|
14
|
Nancy Wasserman
|
John F Kennedy
|
Plantsville, CT
|
8th grade
|
Connecticut
|
15
|
Lisa Seaba
|
Jefferson
|
Muscatine, IA
|
Kindergarten
|
Iowa
|
16
|
Laurel Adams
|
Palestine High
|
Palestine, IL
|
6-12th grade
|
Illinois Century
|
17
|
Alexis Billick
|
Franklin Jr/Sr. High
|
Franklin, IL
|
9th grade
|
Illinois Century
|
18
|
Vanessa Courts
|
Alain Locke
|
Chicago, IL
|
Kindergarten
|
Illinois Century
|
19
|
Morgan Dillman
|
Geff Grade School
|
Geff, IL
|
1st grade
|
Illinois Century
|
20
|
Margaret Figura
|
CICS West Belden --
|
Chicago, IL
|
4th grade
|
Illinois Century
|
21
|
Susan Hagan
|
Meridian
|
Blue Mound, IL
|
4-5th grade
|
Illinois Century
|
22
|
Susanne Hokkanen
|
Heritage
|
Summit, IL
|
6, 7, and 8th grade
|
Illinois Century
|
23
|
Michelle Hundt
|
Wharton
|
Summit, IL
|
5th grade
|
Illinois Century
|
24
|
Michele Irlacher
|
Riverdahl
|
Rockford, IL
|
1st grade
|
Illinois Century
|
25
|
Ashley Mays
|
CICS Bucktown --
|
Chicago, IL
|
2nd grade
|
Illinois Century
|
26
|
Kelly Pollack
|
Chicago
|
Chicago, IL
|
3rd grade
|
Illinois Century
|
27
|
Melisa Shepard
|
Webster
|
Collinsville, IL
|
2nd grade
|
Illinois Century N
|
28
|
Jeanine Shumaker
|
Riverdahl
|
Rockford, IL
|
1st grade
|
Illinois Century
|
29
|
Angie Tapley
|
Rich Township
|
Richton Park, IL
|
11th grade
|
Illinois Century
|
30
|
Jim Cera
|
Riverside High
|
Wathena, KS
|
9-12th grade
|
KanREN
|
31
|
Annette Bahun
|
Eden Central
|
Eden, NY
|
6th grade
|
NYSERNet
|
32
|
Kelly Grimaldi!
|
Eden Elementary
|
Eden, NY
|
3rd grade
|
NYSERNet
|
33
|
Rebecca Bowman
|
West Muskingum
|
Zanesville, OH
|
1st grade
|
OARnet
|
34
|
Taggart Fox
|
New Carlisle
|
New Carlisle,
|
3rd grade
|
OARnet
|
35
|
Michelle Smith
|
Eastern
|
Lexington, OH
|
6th grade
|
OARnet
|
36
|
Ronna Dunigan
|
Leflore Public
|
Le Flore, OK
|
1-2nd grade
|
OneNet
|
37
|
Melissa Newport
|
White Rock Public
|
McLoud, OK
|
2nd grade
|
OneNet
|
38
|
Tiffany Robinson
|
LeFlore Public
|
Le Flore, OK
|
1st grade
|
OneNet
|
39
|
Mallory Tully
|
White Rock Public
|
McLoud, OK
|
PK-8th grade
|
OneNet
