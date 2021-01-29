Winners Announced for Internet2 Community Anchor Program's Distance Learning Scholarship

News provided by

Internet2

Jan 29, 2021, 09:10 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet2 today announced the winners of the Community Anchor Program (CAP) Distance Learning Scholarship program to give K-12 teachers free, one-on-one distance learning programs for their class through the Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration (CILC). A total of 38 recipients teaching grades K-12 across Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, New York, Ohio and Oklahoma are being awarded CILC scholarships that will directly benefit more than 1,600 students.

"We are thrilled to be able to help teachers provide their students with a unique interactive classroom experience for their students during the pandemic, regardless of whether their students are attending school in-person or online," said Internet2 Community Anchor Program Director Stephanie Stenberg. "Research and education networks provide schools a robust internet connection for education and an unparalleled level of service, and we are proud to serve them. Congratulations to all the scholarship recipients!"

The scholarship program was open to K-12 teachers from a school that connects to the national Internet2 network through their state or regional research and education network. Teachers could choose from any of the over 1,900 professionally delivered programs offered through CILC, all of which have been evaluated by teachers and can be sorted by topic or by recommendation.

Live, interactive learning experiences
Kirstina Frazier teaches first to third grade students at Andover Elementary, a small, rural school in Connecticut that is a member of the Connecticut Education Network. Frazier selected the Exploring the Continents with Story and Song program to allow students the opportunity to gain an appreciation and understanding for the world around them. "I want my students to gain a greater appreciation for the people and cultures from around the world through traditional storytelling and instruments," said Frazier.

For Michelle Hundt, a fifth-grade teacher at Wharton Elementary in Illinois, and whose school is a member of the Illinois Century Network, the What's the Matter? program offered the perfect opportunity to supplement what students have been learning about the subject this year. "My students are currently studying how particles undergo phase changes due to temperature and heat changes. I am looking for some really neat ways to get them excited about this topic, and this seems like a great learning opportunity for them," said Hundt.

For Taggart Fox from New Carlisle Elementary School in Ohio, whose school is a member of OARnet, offering the Kids Rock On - Chipping Away at the Rock Cycle! program for third-grade students is an opportunity to introduce geology with the hope that the role of geologists would spark interest and begin to develop the roots of future career path options. "The rock cycle and rock classification are pertinent to our standards. Weathering is a tough concept to grasp because of its dependance on lengths of time, and I am hopeful this course will show some real-life examples that the students can identify with," said Fox.

Distance learning scholarship winners
The 38 scholarship recipients connect to the Internet2 network via one of the following seven state or regional research and education networks: Connecticut Education Network, Iowa Communications Network, Illinois Century Network, KanREN in Kansas, NYSERNet in New York, OARnet in Ohio, and OneNet in Oklahoma.

Scholarship winners are listed below, along with the state or regional research and education network that connects their school to the Internet2 network.

#

Teacher Name

School Name

City & State

Grade(s)

Connecting
Research &
Education Network

1

Debra Allard

Integrated Day
Charter School

Norwich, CT

6th grade

Connecticut
Education Network

2

Kristy Cook

Strong Elementary
School

Plantsville, CT

5th grade

Connecticut
Education Network

3

Lori Crocker-
Lincoln

Eastford
Elementary School

Eastford, CT

2nd and 3rd grade

Connecticut
Education Network

4

Melanie
Drinkwater

Canton Middle
School

Collinsville, CT

7th grade

Connecticut
Education Network

5

Lynn Erickson

Stafford
Elementary School

Stafford
Springs, CT

2nd grade

Connecticut
Education Network

6

Kirstina Frazier

Andover
Elementary School

Andover, CT

1st-3rd grade

Connecticut
Education Network

7

Kimberly Hollenbach

Birch Grove
Primary

Tolland, CT

Kindergarten

Connecticut
Education Network

8

Marissa Krayeski

Chaplin
Elementary School

Chaplin, CT

5th and 6th grade

Connecticut
Education Network

9

Louise Morrison

Thompson Middle
School

Grosvenordale,
CT

6th grade

Connecticut
Education Network

10

Sarah Moynihan

Birch Grove
Primary School

Tolland, CT

Kindergarten

Connecticut
Education Network

11

Julie Prescott

Chippens Hill
Middle School

Bristol, CT

8th grade

Connecticut
Education Network

12

Ashleeann Traner

South Side School

Bristol, CT

Kindergarten

Connecticut
Education Network

13

Ashleeann Traner

South Side School

Bristol, CT

Kindergarten- 5th
grade

Connecticut
Education Network

14

Nancy Wasserman

John F Kennedy
Middle School

Plantsville, CT

8th grade

Connecticut
Education Network

15

Lisa Seaba

Jefferson
Elementary

Muscatine, IA

Kindergarten

Iowa
Communications
Network

16

Laurel Adams

Palestine High
School

Palestine, IL

6-12th grade

Illinois Century
Network

17

Alexis Billick

Franklin Jr/Sr. High
School

Franklin, IL

9th grade

Illinois Century
Network

18

Vanessa Courts

Alain Locke
Charter School

Chicago, IL

Kindergarten

Illinois Century
Network

19

Morgan Dillman

Geff Grade School

Geff, IL

1st grade

Illinois Century
Network

20

Margaret Figura

CICS West Belden --
Distinctive
Schools

Chicago, IL

4th grade

Illinois Century
Network

21

Susan Hagan

Meridian
Elementary School

Blue Mound, IL

4-5th grade

Illinois Century
Network

22

Susanne Hokkanen

Heritage
Middle School

Summit, IL

6, 7, and 8th grade

Illinois Century
Network

23

Michelle Hundt

Wharton
Elementary

Summit, IL

5th grade

Illinois Century
Network

24

Michele Irlacher

Riverdahl
Elementary

Rockford, IL

1st grade

Illinois Century
Network

25

Ashley Mays

CICS Bucktown --
Distinctive Schools

Chicago, IL

2nd grade

Illinois Century
Network

26

Kelly Pollack

Chicago
International
Charter School:
West Belden

Chicago, IL

3rd grade

Illinois Century
Network

27

Melisa Shepard

Webster
Elementary

Collinsville, IL

2nd grade

Illinois Century N
etwork

28

Jeanine Shumaker

Riverdahl
Elementary

Rockford, IL

1st grade

Illinois Century
Network

29

Angie Tapley

Rich Township
High School FAC
Campus

Richton Park, IL

11th grade

Illinois Century
Network

30

Jim Cera

Riverside High
School

Wathena, KS

9-12th grade

KanREN

31

Annette Bahun

Eden Central
School District

Eden, NY

6th grade

NYSERNet

32

Kelly Grimaldi!

Eden Elementary
School

Eden, NY

3rd grade

NYSERNet

33

Rebecca Bowman

West Muskingum
Elementary

Zanesville, OH

1st grade

OARnet

34

Taggart Fox

New Carlisle
Elementary School

New Carlisle,
OH

3rd grade

OARnet

35

Michelle Smith

Eastern
Elementary

Lexington, OH

6th grade

OARnet

36

Ronna Dunigan

Leflore Public
Schools

Le Flore, OK

1-2nd grade

OneNet

37

Melissa Newport

White Rock Public
School

McLoud, OK

2nd grade

OneNet

38

Tiffany Robinson

LeFlore Public
School

Le Flore, OK

1st grade

OneNet

39

Mallory Tully

White Rock Public
School

McLoud, OK

PK-8th grade
Music, 5th-8th
grade Science

OneNet

About Internet2
Internet2® is a non-profit, member-driven advanced technology community founded by the nation's leading higher education institutions in 1996. Internet2 serves 320 U.S. universities, 59 government agencies, 45 regional and state education networks and through them supports more than 100,000 community anchor institutions, over 1,000 InCommon participants, and 58 leading corporations working with our community, and 70 national research and education network partners that represent more than 100 countries.

Internet2 delivers a diverse portfolio of technology solutions that leverages, integrates, and amplifies the strengths of its members and helps support their educational, research and community service missions. Internet2's core infrastructure components include the nation's largest and fastest research and education network that was built to deliver advanced, customized services that are accessed and secured by the community-developed trust and identity framework.

Internet2 offices are located in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Denver, Colo.; Washington, D.C.; and West Hartford, Conn. For more information, visit www.internet2.edu or follow @Internet2 on Twitter.

SOURCE Internet2

Related Links

http://www.internet2.edu

Also from this source

Internet Pioneers, Leaders Convene to Commemorate NSFNET 35th...

National Effort Prioritizes Advancing Cyberinfrastructure and...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics