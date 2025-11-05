Winners Announced for NanaAwards Project and Design Competition 2025

The Winners Represent Excellence in Architecture and Design Across Residential and Commercial Sectors

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall, the leader in opening glass wall systems for nearly 40 years, is pleased to announce the 2025 winners of the NanaAwards Project and Design Competition. Celebrating the outstanding achievements of architects, designers, and building professionals across the commercial and residential sectors, the annual competition exemplifies NanaWall's relationship with the A&D industry and highlights its design excellence.

NanaAwards Winner | Best Mountain Home Project, Rustic River Lodge by Home Design Works NanaAwards Winner | Best Retail Project, Restoration Hardware (RH) - Raleigh by Caroline Classic Window & Glass

In its 11th year, the competition received the most entries to date. Submissions consist of design details, project photography, and videos featuring NanaWall products, which were reviewed by judges who selected a shortlist of 86 projects. For three weeks, finalists were publicly voted on by the NanaWall community of building design professionals and homeowners, as well as the general public. This year, Gold winners were selected in 13 categories:

Best ADU: Bedford Barn Renovation by SPG Architects

Best Kitchen/Dining: Lumenhaus by Brad Cox, Architect, Inc.

Best Living Room: Arlington Retreat by The Dave Moore Companies

Best Mountain Home: Rustic River Lodge by Home Design Works

Best Patio/Deck: Lakehouse Conservatory by DuBro Architects and Builders

Best Pool House: Cape Cod Pool Cabana by Doreve Nicholaeff Architecture

Best Waterfront: Saratoga Beach House, submitted by the homeowner

Best Remodel: Monteagle Retreat, submitted by the homeowner

Best Arts and Events: Jacob's Pillow by Mecanoo

Best Education: St. Bonaventure Catholic School, submitted by the business owner

Best Hospitality: The Beach Restaurant, submitted by the business owner

Best Office: GFO by LS3P Associates

Best Retail: Restoration Hardware (RH) - Raleigh by Carolina Classic Window & Glass

"We are thrilled to have received the most submissions in the awards' 11-year history. This is a testament to our relationships with the A&D community that we dedicate ourselves to nourishing," says Ebrahim Nana, President and CEO of NanaWall. "The winning projects reflect the endless possibilities of the ways designers and architects can use NanaWall, and serve as an example of operable glass walls' adaptability, advanced performance, and role in enriching spaces through design."

An additional 13 projects were awarded Silver status in each category. Details and photos of all projects can be found on the NanaAwards page. Each winning project will receive a prize and be featured across NanaWall's platforms to celebrate its contributions to design excellence.

