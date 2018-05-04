Winners Announced for the 10th Annual International M&A Awards

An independent judging panel of industry experts evaluated nominations representing over 250 individual companies from across the world - a wide and varied group with deals valued at $10 million to tens of billions. To learn more about the judges, CLICK HERE.

"Since the introduction of the International M&A Awards in 2009, we have continued to witness the dynamic growth of cross border M&A. Geopolitics and technological innovation have played an important role in international dealmaking during this past year and the winning award nominations certainly reflect that trend," says David Fergusson, President and Co-CEO of The M&A Advisor. "The global M&A experts, whose expertise is reflected in their achievement as 2018 award winners, earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive candidates."

The awards will be presented in conjunction with the 2018 Global Corporate Growth Summit. This exclusive forum provides a unique opportunity for the professionals guiding and executing corporate growth strategies to engage in open dialogue with their peers about the challenges and opportunities that companies are facing in this unprecedented era. Leading c-suite executives, technology innovators, M&A dealmakers, corporate development, investment and finance professionals will assemble for interactive discussions on the Technological Revolution, Globalization and Transnational Dealmaking, the TransHuman Code and the Future of M&A. To view the event profile, CLICK HERE.

