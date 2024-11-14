Winners Announced for the 2024 NanaAwards Project and Design Competition

The Winners of NanaWall's Annual Contest Represent Excellence in Architecture and Design Across Residential and Commercial Sectors

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NanaWall, the leader in opening glass wall systems for nearly 40 years, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 NanaAwards Project and Design Competition. Celebrating 10 years of NanaAwards, the competition recognizes the outstanding achievements of architects, designers, and building professionals across the commercial and residential industries, underscoring NanaWall's commitment to advancing innovation in design.

Best Residential Design Project, Timberline Residence by studioryker Best Commercial Project winner, Treehouse at Willow Oaks by Collective Architecture

Project submissions, consisting of design details, project photography, and videos featuring NanaWall products, were reviewed by judges who selected a shortlist of 59 projects. For three weeks, finalists were publicly voted on by the NanaWall community of building design professionals and homeowners, as well as the general public, resulting in over 11,000+ votes. This year, Gold winners were selected in 13 categories:

Best Residential Design Project: Timberline Residence by studioryker

Best Commercial Project: Treehouse at Willow Oaks by Collective Architecture

Best Pool House Project: Charlotte Pool Cabana by Alison Hall Architect

by Alison Hall Architect Best Education Project: Hermitage Visual Arts School by Hanbury

Best View Project: Blue Craftsman Lake Home by Beckwith Builders

Best Hospitality Project: Ada Hotel by Superior Glass Co.

Best Remodel Project: John's Island Patio Remodel by Barbara Dawes Designs

Best ADU Project: The Miami Studio by Alberto Latorre Architecture

Best Patio Project: Lake Lucerne Cabin, Submitted by the Homeowner

Best Window Application Project: Tremont Home Modernization, Submitted by the Homeowner

Best Open Corner Project: Education Hill Remodel by Archius Design

Best Country Club Project: Muirfield Country Club by Shaffer Construction

Best Porch/Deck Project: Cape Cod Residence by Progressive Designs

An additional 13 projects were awarded Silver status in each category. Details and photos of all projects can be found on the NanaAwards landing page. Each winning project will be awarded a prize and featured across NanaWall's platforms to celebrate their contributions to design excellence.

"We are thrilled to have received some of the best submissions we've seen in the 10 years of NanaAwards, reflecting the innovation and creativity of these building and design professionals," says Ebrahim Nana, President and CEO of NanaWall. "The winning projects reflect the endless possibilities of NanaWall and serve as an example of operable glass walls' adaptability, advanced performance, and role in enriching user experiences through design."

For more information or to view previous winners, please visit the NanaWall website.

About NanaWall Systems

At NanaWall, design is as much about how it looks as how it works. For over 35 years, we have been leading the industry in developing and refining our glass wall systems to create solutions that visually harmonize with space, transform the architectural experience, and provide decades of enduring performance. For more information, visit www.NanaWall.com.

