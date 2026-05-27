Winners Announced for the 2026 Next Generation Short Story Awards

CHICAGO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next Generation Short Story Awards is proud to announce the Winners of its 2026 awards program.

The Next Generation Short Story Awards (the "Short Story Awards") is a not-for-profit international awards program for authors of original short stories. Presented by the Next Generation Indie Book Awards - the largest international awards program for indie authors and independent publishers, the Short Story Awards recognizes excellence in short fiction and non-fiction from writers around the world.

The Next Generation Short Story Awards gold medal for category winners

The program is open to unpublished short stories written in English (5,000 words or fewer). With more than 30 categories, the awards celebrate both emerging and established writers, offering opportunities for cash prizes, gold medals, and inclusion in the annual Anthology of Winners, among other distinctions.

Winners are selected by a panel of literary professionals, publishing executives, writing instructors, and accomplished authors. Their combined expertise helps identify standout stories deserving of broader recognition.

2026 Grand Prize Winners

First Place Winner ($500 Prize)

The House on Cherry Street, by Jennifer Lamont Leo

Second Place Winner ($300 Prize)

Toward the Light, by Joyanna Lovelock

Third Place Winner ($200 Prize)

Carline, by Andrew Marrick

The Grand Prize winners will be honored during the Next Generation Indie Book Awards Gala on Friday, June 26, at the Newberry Library in Chicago, Illinois.

Category Winners and Finalists

All Category Winners receive a gold medal, a $75 cash prize, and recognition in the annual Anthology of Winners, along with a complimentary copy. A selection of winning stories will be published in the anthology. Winners and Finalists will also receive year-long exposure on the website, social media promotion, and the ability to display official Winner and Finalist digital gold stickers on promotional materials.

A complete list of 2026 Winners and Finalists is available on our website here.

Call for Entries: 2027 Next Generation Short Story Awards

Entries are now open for the 2027 awards program. Submissions are accepted from writers of all ages and backgrounds worldwide. The deadline for entries is January 28, 2027.

For more information, visit www.ShortStoryAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Cathy Teets

304-789-3001

[email protected]

SOURCE Next Generation Short Story Awards