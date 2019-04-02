Winners Announced for the ICHRIE - Knowledge Matters Hotel Management Competition

HADLEY, Mass., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Matters, the leading provider of cloud-based, interactive educational business simulations for high schools, colleges, and corporations, today announced the winners of the ICHRIE-Knowledge Matters Hotel Management Competition .

The competition winners are:

College students around the globe competed in the ICHRIE-Knowledge Matters Hotel Management Competition. The ICHRIE-Knowledge Matters Hotel Management Competition utilized the Case Simulations' Hospitality Collection - immersive, interactive simulations designed to teach Hotel Management & Lodging Operations courses.

First place - Emily Zirbes

Iowa State University Of Science And Technology

Second place - Alexandra Hafner

James Madison University

Third place - Carlotta Buceti

Florida International University

In collaboration with the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (ICHRIE), Knowledge Matters hosted the ICHRIE-Knowledge Matters Hotel Management Competition . College students from around the world, who attend an ICHRIE-affiliated university or college, competed in the online, digital competition to test their hotel management and lodging operations skills and knowledge. The competition featured Knowledge Matters' brand-new Hospitality Collection of simulations - immersive, interactive, cloud-based simulations designed to teach hotel management and lodging operations at the collegiate level.

"It was exciting seeing the students compete in the ICHRIE-Knowledge Matters Hotel Management Competition , and we congratulate the winners - Emily, Alexandra, and Carlotta," said Peter Jordan, founder and CEO, Knowledge Matters. "As more and more college hospitality professors use the Hospitality Collection of Case Simulations with their students, it was great seeing the competitors challenge other students from around the world."

Case Simulations, designed to engage digitally-native students, are the natural evolution of interactive, online teaching curriculum - cloud-based, and accessible from any browser or device. As students take control of their own virtual hotels in the Hospitality Collection of simulations, they see the impact of their management decisions in a rich, visual virtual world. If hotel guests are unhappy with management policies, students will see negative social media feedback within the simulation.

The constant feedback loop within the simulations engages students and cements learning of hospitality management concepts and theories. Case Simulations' Hospitality Collection includes 11 Case Simulations that each focus on a specific discipline (revenue management, engineering, front desk, etc. ) and three "General Manager" projects that challenge students to tie them all together. The Case Simulations and projects enable students to go beyond learning a hospitality management concept via a textbook and learn via a simulated, virtual hotel experience.

About International CHRIE

International CHRIE (ICHRIE), a non-profit professional association, provides programs and services to continually improve the quality of global education, research, service and business operations in the hospitality and tourism industry. ICHRIE offers an unparalleled opportunity for hospitality and tourism educators and industry professionals to come together and affect change for the future. For more information: www.chrie.org .

About Knowledge Matters

Knowledge Matters is the leading provider of simulation-based educational content for business, marketing, and personal finance. Knowledge Matters' visual sims allow students to control their own virtual businesses - learning valuable business and marketing concepts using simulation game technology. In the past year, Knowledge Matters served more than 3,750,000 simulation-based exercises. The company's Virtual Business line of simulations have been used in over one-third of all the high schools in the United States. The company's Case Simulations are used by leading universities globally. Knowledge Matters also delivers corporate training solutions to Fortune 500 clients.

