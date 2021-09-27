Winners Announced for The OBWS Black Entrepreneur of the Year Award presented by Snap Inc. and Clover®: Three Black Business Owners Awarded $55,000 of Equity Free Funding

The OBWS Black Entrepreneur of the Year Award presented by Snap Inc. $25,000 awarded to Keewa Nurullah, Kido award-winning children's shop focused on representation, inclusivity and building community on the Southside of Chicago.

The OBWS Black Innovator of the Year presented by Snap Inc. $15,000 awarded to Makeda Ricketts, PinkThink creators of Codeable Style (cStyle) Bracelets, the first programmable wearable.

The OBWS Black Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award presented by Clover® $15,000 awarded to Ivy Lawrence-Walls, Ivy Leaf Farms , a community-based farm dedicated to food equity and complete neighborhood wellness in Houston, Texas.

To learn more about the awards and winners visit https://awards2021.obws.com/

Through programming like the annual awards, the Official Black Wall Street team is proud to be able to continue the OBWS mission of highlighting, celebrating, and providing resources for Black-Owned Businesses with the support of partners Snap Inc. and Clover.

After months of fine-tuning its technology, OBWS is now welcoming more businesses to the platform. Black-owned businesses are invited to list their businesses via https://obws.com/join/ . OBWS, which originally started as a spreadsheet in 2014, has become the largest platform and app helping Black-owned businesses gain exposure, leads, and connect to much-needed resources.

About Official Black Wall Street, Founded by Mandy Bowman in 2016, Official Black Wall Street is a next-generation platform connecting consumers with Black-owned businesses. OBWS boasts over 960K in social media followers, 6k Black-Owned business listings, 33K email subscribers, 379K in app downloads, and 600k+ in monthly pageviews.

OBWS is active in 410 cities across 10 countries.

About Snap Inc., We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

Clover is a complete business management platform from Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, which enables businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow while allowing customers to pay using a debit or credit card or via mobile payments options such as Apple Pay®, Samsung Pay®, and Google Pay®.

