Winners Announced in "Keeping AEC Green" Scholarship Contest by Graitec Group

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graitec Group, a global software developer and technology solutions advisor, has announced the winners of its 2025 "Keeping AEC Green" scholarship essay contest. The initiative encourages high school students to explore careers and innovation in sustainable construction. Now in its third year, the program attracted entrants who explored and creatively addressed a variety of environmental and construction industry challenges, proposing innovative solutions with thoughtful implementation strategies.

Many entrants outlined existing innovations and solutions, researching in great detail how they might affect future society, global climate change, or their local community. The winning entries were able to go beyond that by developing unique and compelling arguments for very creative, new solutions. All essays were judged for their originality, depth of research, professional presentation, and creativity.

"As the industry works to close the talent gap, it is inspiring to see the passion all of these students have for sustainable construction," said Scott McMaster, Executive Vice President of Graitec Group. "This contest isn't just about writing an essay; it's about sparking the curiosity required to build a better tomorrow. The winners this year demonstrated a clear vision for how technology and sustainability must work hand-in-hand, and presented solutions worth further pursuit."

Judges from Graitec Group awarded Benjamin Ahmad at Loyola High School of Los Angeles first place and $1,500 for an essay detailing a data-driven platform of his own creation called the Shade Equity Mapping System. It aggregates temperature, canopy, zoning, and health data into a unified geospatial model to quantify a Shade Equity Index, which scores every census city block on environmental and social vulnerability. For his first-place entry, Ahmad's school will also receive a $500 donation from Graitec Group to its technology innovation or similar program.

Robert Jonah Davidson at Randolph High School in Randolph, NJ, was awarded second place and $1,000 for an essay detailing a variable-thickness diffuser designed to enhance airflow acceleration and improve efficiency in horizontal-axis wind turbines.

The third-place winner, Abhinay Ruddarraju at Enloe Magnet High School in Raleigh, NC, will receive $500 for an essay and idea called SmartScape—an AI-powered, IoT-based system that unifies traffic forecasting, public transportation optimization, and waste management.

As the global construction industry ramps up to meet unprecedented infrastructure demands, it is simultaneously contending with a massive labor deficit. The "Keeping AEC Green" scholarship aims to address this shortage directly by sparking early interest in construction careers among high school students. Developing new talent is a long-term commitment, and Graitec Group is proud to champion programs that help close the labor gap.

